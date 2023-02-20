Romania leads European Union in the number of Moldovan students

According to Eurostat, nearly 14,500 Moldovan students are studying at higher education institutions in the European Union. This data is cited by the EU Delegation to the Republic of Moldova on its Facebook page.

Romania leads the European Union in the number of Moldovan students. The country hosts four out of five Moldovan students who decide to study in the European Union.

Romania is followed by Germany, with 5.56% of Moldovan students; 2.39% of the students choose France, and 2.25% travel to study in Bulgaria. Denmark, Italy, the Czech Republic, and Austria are also among the most popular academic destinations for Moldovan students.

Find out more

Press release