Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,326 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 363,636 in the last 365 days.

EU supports Ukrainian digital transformation with €17.4 million

The European Union is allocating €17.4 million to Ukraine’s digital transformation.

The new project ‘EU Support for Digital Transformation of Ukraine’ (DT4UA) will support the development of digital services and infrastructure, as well as day-to-day governance. 

In addition, DT4UA will develop an e-governance system to help respond more effectively to the challenges posed by war.

The project will promote the sustainable development of public services, including services in the Diia application, improve data exchange between registries and public institutions, bring Ukrainian e-identification infrastructure closer to EU standards, and develop an e-governance system for criminal cases.

The Estonian e-Governance Academy will implement the project together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and other state institutions.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU supports Ukrainian digital transformation with €17.4 million

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.