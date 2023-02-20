EU supports Ukrainian digital transformation with €17.4 million

The European Union is allocating €17.4 million to Ukraine’s digital transformation.

The new project ‘EU Support for Digital Transformation of Ukraine’ (DT4UA) will support the development of digital services and infrastructure, as well as day-to-day governance.

In addition, DT4UA will develop an e-governance system to help respond more effectively to the challenges posed by war.

The project will promote the sustainable development of public services, including services in the Diia application, improve data exchange between registries and public institutions, bring Ukrainian e-identification infrastructure closer to EU standards, and develop an e-governance system for criminal cases.

The Estonian e-Governance Academy will implement the project together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and other state institutions.

