Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,326 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 363,632 in the last 365 days.

EU4DigitalUA: Ukraine launches new electronic service for payments to war veterans

A joint project of the Ministry of Veterans’ Affairs and the Ukrainian Red Cross has been launched in Ukraine with EU support.

As part of the project, war veterans who have been disabled in groups I or II will receive financial aid of 16,000 hryvnias.  

Veterans can apply for financial aid on the e-Veteran website (https://eveteran.gov.ua/), after which the applicant’s data will be automatically transferred to the Red Cross. The payment will be made to the veteran’s bank account in installments of UAH 4,000 over four months. 

The technical implementation of the electronic service of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs was made possible with the support of the Veterans Reintegration Programme implemented by IREX with the support of the US Department of State and the ‘Action Support Project’. This project is implemented by the United Nations Development Programme in Ukraine and the EU4DigitalUA project, funded by the European Union.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU4DigitalUA: Ukraine launches new electronic service for payments to war veterans

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.