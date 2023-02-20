EU4DigitalUA: Ukraine launches new electronic service for payments to war veterans

A joint project of the Ministry of Veterans’ Affairs and the Ukrainian Red Cross has been launched in Ukraine with EU support.

As part of the project, war veterans who have been disabled in groups I or II will receive financial aid of 16,000 hryvnias.

Veterans can apply for financial aid on the e-Veteran website (https://eveteran.gov.ua/), after which the applicant’s data will be automatically transferred to the Red Cross. The payment will be made to the veteran’s bank account in installments of UAH 4,000 over four months.

The technical implementation of the electronic service of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs was made possible with the support of the Veterans Reintegration Programme implemented by IREX with the support of the US Department of State and the ‘Action Support Project’. This project is implemented by the United Nations Development Programme in Ukraine and the EU4DigitalUA project, funded by the European Union.

