U.S. Welcomes Kyrgyzstan’s Repatriation of Nationals from Northeast Syria

Last week, the Government of Kyrgyzstan repatriated 18 women and 41 children from displaced persons camps in northeast Syria. We are grateful to Kyrgyzstan and to our local partners, the Syrian Democratic Forces, for working with us to help resolve the ongoing humanitarian and security challenges presented by al-Hol and Roj camps. ISIS remains a persistent threat to the region, including to the thousands of vulnerable residents in these displaced persons camps, more than half of whom are under the age of 12.

Repatriation is the only durable solution to this urgent humanitarian and security situation. Approximately 10,000 residents of al-Hol and Roj displaced persons camps are from more than 60 countries outside Syria and Iraq. We urge all governments to follow Kyrgyzstan’s example and repatriate their nationals, especially women and children.