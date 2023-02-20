NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology, Disease Management, Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast, 2021-2031

Summary

This report includes an assessment of the disease epidemiology and 10-year patient-based forecast (PBF) across the eight major pharmaceutical markets (8MM) for marketed and pipeline therapies with established mechanisms of action and cell therapies by class, including early to late- clinical stage pipeline products, with a launch date assessment by market for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).This report also contains a sales forecast extrapolations for an additional seven geographical markets (7M), totaling 15 major markets (15MM).

These sales forecast extrapolations leverage data on pharmaceutical sales and drug availability from World Markets Healthcare (WMH) and PharmOnline International (POLI) Price Intelligence databases.

The report also analyzes the clinical and commercial landscapes of CLL, with pricing assumptions based on currently marketed products by class of cell therapies, accompanied by a transparent forecast methodology. Additionally, the report evaluates indication-specific unmet needs and competitive assessments and identifies key future players in the cell therapy market.

CLL shows a promising and highly active cell therapy clinical pipeline .Cell therapy, consisting primarily of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies, constitutes a large proportion of the CLL pipeline, with approximately 20% of all agents in the clinical pipeline for CLL being cell therapies, making it the second most popular pipeline modality behind small molecules.

There are no approved CAR-T therapies in CLL due to manufacturing and clinical challenges.CLL is a relatively low-grade cancer type with effective and tolerable available treatment options, therefore the threshold for acceptable safety profiles for cell therapies is high.

Moreover, the timing of receiving CAR-T is open to discussion, as end-stage patients stand to benefit from CAR-T but may not be fit enough to undergo the procedure

PBF projects the CLL cell therapy market across the 8MM to reach $2 billion in annual sales in 2031, while across the 15MM, overall CLL market sales are projected to reach a peak of $20.8 billion.

Cell therapy is a promising modality for treating CLL and can provide the most value by demonstrating long-term disease control in high-risk and young patients. The cell therapy landscape in CLL is expected to change dramatically over the forecast period and may become the standard of care for relapsed/refractory patients and/or those with high-risk progressive disease if shown to be effective for long-term disease control.

Key Highlights

- Forecast includes 8 countries

- Forecast covers 2021-2031

- Seven markets are extrapolated, obtaining a 15-market value for all CLL therapeutics

Scope

- This report includes disease epidemiology, a 10-year patient-based forecast for marketed and pipeline therapies with established mechanisms of action and cell therapies by class, including early- to late clinical stage pipeline products with launch date assessment by 8MM market.

