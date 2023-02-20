Monster Energy's UNLEASHED Podcast Interviews UFC Octagon Girl Arianny Celeste

Monster Energy is proud to welcome five-time MMA World 'Ring Girl of the Year' Arianny Celeste from Las Vegas, Nevada, on Episode 4 of Season 3 of the sports and pop culture podcast UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny.

CORONA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than just a pretty face! Monster Energy is proud to welcome five-time MMA World 'Ring Girl of the Year' Arianny Celeste from Las Vegas, Nevada, on Episode 4 of Season 3 of the sports and pop culture podcast UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny.

Recorded at Studio M inside Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California, this latest 51-minute episode tells the story of the multi-talented model with a track record of media awards and appearances in high-profile magazines.

Speaking on her work as a UFC Octagon Girl, Celeste said: "I think people don't really give us that much credit. It actually does take a lot of work and dedication. Some people make a New Year's resolution to go to the gym. But we go to the gym four to six times a week; it's our job to look good. So obviously, we're going to be killing it!"

For a look inside Celeste's routine and work ethic, fans can now tune in to Episode 04, Season 03 of UNLEASHED. Released today, the new podcast is streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.

Born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, Arianny Celeste always had a profound interest in sports and attended college at UNLV, majoring in Fitness Management and Nutrition. But when she started working as a Ring Girl at fight events in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), a host of opportunities opened: Celeste immediately won 'Ring Girl of the Year 2006' by Fighters Only Magazine and moved on to win the World MMA Award for Ring Girl of the Year five times (2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2015). She also appeared in photo shoots for international magazines such as FHM, Maxim, Playboy, Sports Illustrated, and Fighter's Only Magazine, among others. Hear all about Celeste's journey – and long-time friendly rivalry with podcast host Brittany Palmer – only on UNLEASHED!

Find out the inside story on Celeste in conversation with the two podcast hosts, Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass on Episode 04, Season 03 of UNLEASHED. Also joining the interview is Celeste's good friend (and competitor): acclaimed painter, model, and UFC ambassador Brittney Palmer who contributes to the episode. Tune in right here.

Looking back on her beginnings, Celeste said on UNLEASHED: "I was born and raised in Vegas but moved out for a long time to pursue acting, modeling, all that good stuff. But now I'm back, in my hometown!" During her formative years, she studied kinesiology at college in Las Vegas: "I've always been into the body and how it works. And working out. I've always been super active as a cheerleader and gymnast."

Initial plans to work with athletes in injury management took a backseat once Celeste began working with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). "I started with UFC, and it took over my life and I've been doing it ever since." In retrospect, Celeste broke ground as one of the first UFC Octagon Girls walking the stage before fights: "I came on in 2006 and they bought the company in 2004. So, it was still brand-new!"

Since then, Celeste has won several awards as Ring Girl of the Year – often in direct competition with UNLEASHED co-host Brittany Palmer. She segued her fame into modeling opportunities for major magazines, as well as real estate ventures and other businesses: "Everything I've done outside of UFC I'm super proud of. I have taken that talk as fuel; 'She's pretty, but can she talk? Does she have brains? What does she do besides that?' And made sure that I took this UFC opportunity and ran with it!"

But better hear the inspiring story from the mother, model, and UFC Octagon Girl herself! Visit the landing page to access Episode 04, Season 03 of the UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny Podcast featuring award-winning model Arianny Celeste.

Episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any type of background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.

Download photos for editorial use.

The UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports as well as music, games, and pop culture from individuals at the top of their game. More than a drink, Monster Energy is a way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans – and the podcast is an extension of this unique DNA.

For more on Monster Energy and the UNLEASHED Podcast, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Also, follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive content and athlete features.

###

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Paige Dresser, Indie Agency, Inc., (949) 300-5546, kim.dresser@indiepragency.com

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook

SOURCE Monster Energy