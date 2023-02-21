Vaginal Prolapse Colpocleisis Surgery - A Personal Story in Paperback and Kindle on Amazon

Vaginal Prolapse Colpocleisis LeFort Surgery A Personal Story - Large Print Book Cover Vaginal Prolapse Colpocleisis LeFort Surgery A Personal Story - Kindle Version Book Cover Vaginal Prolapse Colpocleisis LeFort Surgery A Personal Story - Paperback Back Cover

Vaginal prolapse is a painful, embarrassing condition which adversely affects the lives of countless women. This is my story of recovery and joy to help others.

I wish the surgery had not been necessary and gynecologists who treated me over the years had said even one word about prolapse prevention. I feel very let down. It could have been prevented.” — Judith Cutler

TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vaginal Prolapse is usually a secret women do not share with anyone except their partner or doctor. Many of feel ashamed to admit it has happened to such an intimate part of their bodies. One reason is they don't want anyone picturing the bulge it makes. Another is since most women say no one ever told them this was a possibility they have no idea who else in their circle has dealt with it and if so, how? After interacting with a supportive group of women on Facebook, Judith Cutler decided to tell a personal story of vaginal vault prolapse surgery and recovery.

This private group helps others by telling their stories of misery, surgeries and triumphs. The details of living with prolapse should not be kept secret, but shared with younger women to help them and prevent it happening to them. There are some preventions but only a few surgical cures. Colpocleisis LeFort Surgery is one that repairs prolapse and gives back freedom of movement and comfort. There is a serious trade-off which is reviewed in this book. It is an individual choice which is never made lightly. She made the choice and have not regretted it for a moment.

She only wishes it had not been necessary and that the gynecologists who treated her over the years had said even one word about prolapse prevention. She feels very let down by them. It could have been prevented. Judith hopes the advice in this book helps to prevent it for others. Sharing the information can help others. This is a story of sadness, recovery and joy. Edith's Facebook Group is: Colpocleisis, Surgical Vaginal Closing, Colpectomy, LeFort

Pre-teen us: "What is going to come out of where every month?!!!"

"Yes! But, only for about 40 years."

"What is going to go in where? Really to make a baby"

"What??? The baby is going to come out of where???"

So, thousands of diaper changes later, thousands of dirty dishes,

thousands of meals prepared and millions of days of cleaning and then the whole structure collapses and we are left trying to figure out what to do about it. No one told us this part. So along comes Edith and Facebook to the rescue! What did our mothers, grandmothers, great-grandmothers do? No FB. If you know someone who needs help have them join this friendly group. We help with advice, names of surgeons and personal stories. It is a woman only group and very private.

Judith thanks her surgeon Dr. Martina Chiodi Las Brisas OB/GYN, Murrieta, California for giving back her freedom of movement. She says she will always be grateful for Dr. Choidi's skill, warmth, care and humor.