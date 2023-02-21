Author Judith Beckman Releases A New Book That Aims to Provide Hope and Comfort for Those Affected by Mental Illness
New Book Release: BibleComfortforMentalHealth.Com Messages by Judith BeckmanUNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Judith Beckman announces the release of her latest book, BibleComfortforMentalHealth.Com Messages. This book contains messages from Beckman's blog, BibleComfortforMentalHealth.com, providing truth and inspiring hope for those affected by the devastating disease of mental illness.
Mental illness is a disease that can happen to anyone, and it does not indicate a spiritual defect. Science has proven that including faith practices in the treatment plan for all illnesses brings better outcomes. Beckman's short, sweet, simple messages show how dependence on faith reduces stress in overcoming the challenges of mental illness. As Psalm 46 states, "God is our Refuge and our Strength, an ever-present help in trouble."
In this book, Beckman hopes to provide an understanding of mental illness that leads to empathy, compassion, and respect for those who are affected by this disease. Her goal is to elevate this illness to the same respected ranks as other major diseases that we want to fight and conquer.
Beckman, a social worker with a Master's Degree in Biblical Counseling, has a heart of compassion for those affected by mental illness. Her love of Bible study and her experiences with mental illness in her family motivated her to create BibleComfortforMentalHealth.com. This blog and book offer an authentic demonstration of how faith can provide comfort and strength in times of trouble.
In addition to BibleComfortforMentalHealth.Com Messages, Beckman has also written the book OVERPOWERED, A Story of Faith and Mental Illness.
Readers of BibleComfortforMentalHealth.Com Messages will gain an understanding that mental illness is a disease like others that can be treated and relieved of symptoms. Using faith practices with medical treatment can result in more comfortable, effective healing.
Beckman is grateful for the progress made in recent years in addressing mental illness. The topic of mental illness is no longer taboo, and there is an abundance of resources available for effective help.
BibleComfortforMentalHealth.Com Messages is now available for purchase on Amazon.com. For more information about Judith Beckman and her work, please visit BibleComfortforMentalHealth.com.
