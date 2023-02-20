Distributed Cloud Market

Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the distributed cloud market

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Distributed Cloud Market Expected to Reach USD 17 Billion by 2031|Top Players such as -AWS, Verizon and VMware." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global distributed cloud market size was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 17 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Surge in requirements for minimum data recovery, rise in use of mobile technology, and increase in digitization have boosted the growth of the global distributed cloud market. Moreover, advantages such as better data recovery, higher workload, and data processing supplemented the market growth. However, concerns regarding data security hinder the market growth. On the contrary, adoption of cloud technology, surge in government involvement, and launch of new products would open new opportunities in the future.

The distributed cloud industry is segmented into Type, by Application, Enterprise Size and Industry Vertical. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into software public-resource computing and volunteer cloud computing. According to organization size, it is fragmented into large enterprises and SMEs. Depending on application, the market is segregated into edge computing, content delivery, intelligent transportation, and others. By industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, retail & E-commerce, manufacturing, IT & telecom, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, government & defense and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By type, the public-resource computing segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global distributed cloud market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period, owing to advancements in machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics in public-resource computing for better interconnection and smooth operation of workflow. The report includes analysis of the volunteer cloud computing segment.

By application, the intelligent transportation segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 26.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to adoption of distributed cloud for faster data insights and integration of automation technologies to improve customer experience. However, the edge computing segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global distributed cloud market, due to rise in number of intelligent applications adopting distributed cloud.

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, and is projected to continue to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in digital infrastructure and presence of key players in the region. However, the global distributed cloud market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period, due to increasing investments in cloud technologies and rise in number of SMEs in the region.

Some of the major players in the market are Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services Inc., Axway, CloudSigma AG, Databricks, DigitalOcean, LLC, Google, IBM, Liquid Web, LLC, MassiveGRID Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rackspace Technology, Salesforces Inc., SAP SE, Verizon, and VMware Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario:

✓ The distributed cloud market was positively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, due to sudden demand for cloud services to support digital solutions and remote working, especially in BFSI and manufacturing.

✓ The entertainment platforms such as video streaming also witnessed increased demand during the pandemic, which increased the demand for distributed cloud solutions.

