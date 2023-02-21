CGE Launches 44 Precious Metals IRA Questions To Help Novice Investors
These 44 IRA questions and answers will turn you from a complete novice to a gold & silver retirement expert in minutes.”NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES , February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Certified Gold Exchange has launched the much anticipated guide to precious metals IRAs. This online guide answers the 44 most relevant questions about how to safely start a self directed IRA that allows investors to hold physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium.
— David White
With inflation affecting most investors' retirement plans, many are seeking alternative assets that historically rise with the cost of goods and services. Additionally, as baby boomers age, they appreciate gold and silver because they are sole ownership debt-free assets.
Or as investor Steve Astin says, "Metals do rise and fall in value, but for thousands of years, they have never collapsed to zero. I am not sure I can say the same about stocks that could be affected as new Artificial Intelligence applications upend their industries.”
Pat Collins of the Certified Gold Exchange’s Retirement Division says, “The 44 precious metals IRA question guide is a game changer for self directed IRA investors. It covers every question you could have about starting a precious metals IRA and even some you didn’t know to ask.”
“It explains what type of gold, silver, platinum and palladium coins and bars can be held, has links to a list of IRS approved custodians and warns investors of the tricks some dealers use to over-charge the public.”
Why is this guide so valuable? As an example, CGE was recently contacted by a widow who inherited a $1 million IRA. A Southern California dealer offered her $10,000 in “free” metal if she worked with them, so she did. She also took their recommendation and bought the “premium” coins they offered her.
After a few weeks, her metal still had not been delivered, and she called the Certified Gold Exchange because she felt uncomfortable with the transaction. Using our network of dealers, we were able to determine she was paying a 37% buy/sell spread. Fortunately, we were able to help her rescind the transaction and acquire bullion coins before she took a $370,000 loss.
The 44 Precious Metals IRA Questions can be viewed for free at Certified Gold Exchange and with no download required. The guide is a public service provided by CGE without obligation.
The Certified Gold Exchange is America's leading discount supplier of gold and silver bullion coins. We service self directed IRA accounts with popular items like American Eagle and Canadian Maple Leaf coins. Call 1-800-300-0715 today for a free consultation, or visit our website at Certified Gold Exchange.
