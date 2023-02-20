Stop & Shop to Hold One-Day Career Fair at All 400+ Stores and Freetown, MA, Distribution Center

On-the-Spot Interviews Available for All Store Roles, Shifts, and Departments

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Mass., Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop’s stores across the Northeast will host a one-day, all-store career fair on Saturday, February 25th from 11a.m. – 5p.m. Applicants interested in beginning a rewarding career with a thriving company can visit any of the supermarket’s more than 400 stores for an on-the-spot interview.



Interviews will be held to fill the over 2800 part-time roles and select full-time roles across the Northeast in eCommerce, bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, and produce departments. There are also openings on overnight crews, as well as for cashiers, porters, baggers, home shoppers, pharmacy, and asset protection. Additionally, the grocer’s Freetown, MA, distribution center will be offering on-the-spot interviews to fill open full-time selector roles.

“At Stop & Shop, we pride ourselves on being an inclusive workplace. We believe that the voices of our team members should reflect a diverse set of ideas, experiences, and backgrounds. Many members of Stop & Shop’s leadership team started as store associates. The roles we offer at Stop & Shop are more than jobs, they are growth opportunities,” said Maria Silvestri, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Stop & Shop. “We hope that anyone who is interested in starting a career in an exciting work environment, focused on helping their community, will join us in any of our stores on Saturday, February 25.”

Stop & Shop associates have benefits that matter, like competitive pay, paid training, flexible schedules, a company discount on groceries, paid time off and more. Many of our associates have opportunities for career growth, including management, field support, or in the Corporate support office. Cashiers, baggers, produce, bakery, floral and grocery clerks must be at least 16 years old; all other positions require applicants to be 18 years of age or older.

Throughout its over 100-year history, Stop & Shop has remained committed to developing and investing in its associates, enabling them to build and advance their careers. Stop & Shop offers on-the-job training, cross-functional job rotation, coaching, networking, and mentoring – in addition to providing classroom training and tuition reimbursement toward business- or food industry-related higher education. 80% of Stop & Shop’s full-time associates began part-time, and through on-the-job training and mentorship have advanced their careers to full-time store employment and beyond. More than 5,000 Stop & Shop associates working today have been with the company for 25 years or more.

Interested applicants who cannot make the one-day career fair can also apply online in advance at https://stopandshop.com/our-careers/.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop's GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop - whether in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs more than 54,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com .