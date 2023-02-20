Application Server Industry

Growing preference for using mobile apps in line with proliferation of smartphone & continue rollout of high-speed internet network are expected to boost market

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Application Server Market to Reach USD 53.3 Billion by 2031|Top Players such as -SAP SE, TIBCO and VMware." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global application server market was valued at USD 17 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 53.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12% from 2022 to 2031.

Rise in penetration of P2P networks and prominent use of application servers in smart devices to drive the growth of the global application server market. In addition, rapid breakthroughs in information technology and the utilization of cloud-computing tools will create new growth opportunities for the global market. The surge in demand for contactless payments and the rise in remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic proliferated the growth of global market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global application server market based on the application server, deployment model, end-use vertical, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on the application server, the active application server segment held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global application server market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. The report also includes segments such as web information server and component server segments.

Based on the deployment model, the cloud based segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for three-fourths of the global application server market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. The report also includes other segments such as the on-premises segment.

Based on region, the market across the North American region held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global application server market share. The region is predicted to continue its global market dominance even in the coming years. On the contrary, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global application server market report include Adobe Inc., The Apache Software Foundation, Dell Technologies, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., and VMware, Inc.

COVID-19 Scenario:

⁕ The outbreak of the COVID-19 favourably impacted the growth of the global application server market, owing to the reduction in end-user spending on new servers and a rise in demand for application servers from myriad IT firms.

⁕ The surge in demand for contactless payments and the rise in remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic proliferated the growth of the global market.

⁕ The rise in e-commerce activities and large-scale acceptance of connected devices during the COVID-19 period supplemented the global market expansion.

