Best Lawyers Publishes the 2023 Best Lawyers: Real Estate and Infrastructure Issue

The 2023 Best Lawyers: Real Estate and Infrastructure Publication is available online at www.bestlawyers.com now and showcases the expertise and thought leadership of some of the nation's top lawyers, providing a valuable resource for those looking for a lawyer in the real estate and infrastructure specialties.

/EIN News/ -- AUGUSTA, Ga., Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Best Lawyers®, the oldest and most respected resource of the top talent in the legal profession, is proud to announce the release of its Best Lawyers: Real Estate and Infrastructure issue.

This publication features the leading legal talent recognized in real estate- and infrastructure-adjacent practice areas excerpted from the 2023 editions of The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America and provides readers with in-depth insights into recent events in real estate and real estate specialties.

"This second edition of Real Estate and Infrastructure publication is the result of Best Lawyers' extensive and rigorous selection process, designed to identify the most qualified and talented lawyers in the Real Estate practice areas," said Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer. "This publication showcases the expertise and thought leadership of some of the nation's top lawyers and provides a valuable resource for anyone looking for the best legal talent in the real estate and infrastructure specialties."

Best Lawyers' mission is to serve clients needing counsel by highlighting top talent for their specific legal needs. Recognition by Best Lawyers is widely regarded by clients and legal professionals as a significant honor conferred on a lawyer by their peers. More details on the research process are available on Best Lawyers' website.

Featuring articles authored by leading industry lawyers, this issue provides a comprehensive overview of the current state and the most pressing legal issues of the practice area across the nation. From rental markets and foreclosure laws to commercial construction and inflation, this publication covers the key topics that are shaping the future of this legal field.

With the Real Estate and Infrastructure issue, Best Lawyers continues to set the standard for legal recognitions and provide valuable insights into the real estate industry. The Real Estate and Infrastructure issue is available now online, making it accessible to readers across the nation. To view the publication in full, visit www.bestlawyers.com.

Contact Information:

Megan Edmonds

Public Relations Manager

medmonds@bestlawyers.com



Image 1: Best Lawyers Real Estate and Infrastructure 2023 Issue





The Best Lawyers logo and Real Estate publication name appear with the edition year, 2023, over a photo of a construction site.









