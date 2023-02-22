California Dating App Launches For Singles In California
A New Hyper-Local Dating App Just For Singles In California Matches People With Compatible Schedules In Neighborhoods Across California
Most dating apps operate as international platforms and are fraught with romance scammers. The California Dating App has advanced security to ensure the user base is 100% real & local to California.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Dating App (CaliforniaDatingApp.com) launched on February 13, 2023. Singles in California can download the app on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store now.
California is well known for its vibrant dating community, with over half the population being single. California’s lively food scene, bustling nightlife, and many recreational activities provide ample opportunities for dating.
However, modern dating in California brings its own challenges: accommodating busy schedules, battling congested traffic, and sifting through fake profiles. The California Dating App addresses these dating challenges by connecting compatible people in California with similar schedules on a neighborhood basis. The ultimate goal of the app is to help singles connect and actually meetup around California rather than endlessly swipe and chat in the app.
Busy Californians no longer have to worry about matching with someone only to find out their match is never free to meetup. Now singles set their schedule in the app and meet Californians with compatible availability.
California’s traffic is notorious but the California Dating App helps mitigate its effect on dating. Users select convenient California neighborhoods on the app’s map instead of matching based on distance.
To make local dating easy, the app’s AI ensures only real singles around California can sign up, automatically preventing use by scammers, bots, and non-locals.
“Most dating apps operate as international platforms and are fraught with romance scammers,” said Ben Mussi, founder of the California Dating App. “The California Dating App has advanced security to ensure the user base is 100% real and local to California.”
The FBI warns that romance scams are the top reported fraud category, with victims reporting more than $1 billion lost in 2022. Romance scammers typically operate internationally utilizing VPNs to disguise their locations on dating apps and they use stolen profile photos to appear genuine. After matching, they slowly gain their victims’ trust and later ask for increasing amounts of money. The California Dating App prevents scammers, bots, and non-locals from signing up using security developed through artificial intelligence models trained on an extensive database of more than 27,000 previously banned profiles.
The California Dating App builds on the prior success of the Northwest Dating App. In 2019, Seattle was named the WORST city for dating... for the second year in a row. Seeking to melt the Seattle Freeze, founder Ben Mussi launched the Seattle Dating App in 2019. Every app feature was crowd-selected by Seattle singles voting on social media. By popular demand, the Portland Dating App launched in 2020, quickly becoming the #1 Trending Dating App on the Google Play Store its first week. In 2022, both apps merged to become the Northwest Dating App leading to more than 22 million swipes, 1 million chats, and 220 thousand matches by Northwest singles.
