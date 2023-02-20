Florida Residents Have Several Convenient Options to Receive a Flu Vaccine
The more people vaccinated against flu and COVID, the more people are protected.”PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reminds people there's still time to get a flu vaccine. Florida's 2022–23 flu year began October 2, 2022, and ends May 20, 2023, but surveillance of active flu cases continues year-round.
— Andrea Stephenson, CEO of the Health Council of Southeast Florida
The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) issues a weekly Florida FLU REVIEW and continues to report significant flu and flu-like illnesses. Anyone interested in identifying a flu shot location may visit https://www.floridahealth.gov.
There are many convenient locations for flu shots in Florida including the American Lung Association, Baptist Health South Florida, CVS Pharmacy, Harveys Pharmacy, Kmart, MD Now, The Medicine Shoppe, Orlando Health, Passport Health, Publix, Walgreens Pharmacy, Walmart, and Winn Dixie. The link has additional information about each site that visitors can access including directions and hours of operation.
"In addition to getting your COVID vaccine and associated booster as eligible, we encourage Floridians to speak with their physician about the benefits of getting a flu vaccine," says Andrea Stephenson, CEO of the Health Council of Southeast Florida.
Since flu viruses are constantly changing and protection from vaccination decreases over time, getting a flu vaccine every year is recommended as a way to prevent flu. Flu vaccines are the only vaccines that protect against the flu and are proven to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death.
"The more people vaccinated against flu and COVID, the more people are protected," says Stephenson, who recommends staying in close contact with your family doctor and connecting with your Local Health Council to stay informed and make the best decisions for your health.
Visit stayhealthysunshine.org for a reliable source of updated information and facts, a vaccination-finder link, a list of Florida's 11 Local Health Councils, and connections to assistance for COVID-related information.
Catch the rays on Instagram and Facebook:
Instagram: @stayhealthysunshine
Facebook: stayhealthysunshine
#StayHealthySunshine #YourBrightestBet
Andrea Stephenson
Health Council of Southeast Florida
+1 561-844-4220
email us here