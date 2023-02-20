The prevalence of degenerative disc disease has been rising over the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of degenerative disc disease and the growing research and development activities to develop novel therapies to treat degenerative disc disease to drive the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Spine BioPharma, Inc, Mesoblast, Ltd., BioRestorative Therapies, and several others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DelveInsight Highlights Major Advances, Transformative Therapies, and 15+ Leading Players Wheeling the Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline Landscape

The prevalence of degenerative disc disease has been rising over the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of degenerative disc disease and the growing research and development activities to develop novel therapies to treat degenerative disc disease to drive the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Spine BioPharma, Inc, Mesoblast, Ltd., BioRestorative Therapies, and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline Insight – 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline degenerative disc disease therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the degenerative disc disease pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s degenerative disc disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 15+ active players working to develop 15+ pipeline therapies for degenerative disc disease treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for degenerative disc disease treatment. Key degenerative disc disease companies such as Spine BioPharma, Inc., Angitia Biopharmaceuticals, Mesoblast, Ltd., BioRestorative Therapies, DiscGenics, Inc., Biosplice Therapeutics, Notogen, AnGes, Inc., FibroGenesis, Genequine Biotherapeutics, Causeway Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, SpineOvations, BIOPHARM GmbH, Yuhan, Histogen Inc., and others are evaluating new drugs for degenerative disc disease to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new drugs for degenerative disc disease to improve the treatment landscape. Promising degenerative disc disease pipeline therapies in various stages of development include SB-01, AGA111, Rexlemestrocel-L, BRTX-100, IDCT, Lorecivivint, AMG0103, CybroCell, GQ-401, CWT 002, DiscSeal, rhGDF-5, HST 004, and others.

and others. In January 2023 , VySpine , that it has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for its LumiVy NanoVy Ti Lumbar IBF System, which is indicated for intervertebral body fusion for use at either one level or two contiguous levels in the lumbar spine, from L2 to S1, for the treatment of degenerative disc disease (DDD) with up to Grade 1 spondylolisthesis.

, , that it has received 510(k) clearance from the for its which is indicated for intervertebral body fusion for use at either one level or two contiguous levels in the lumbar spine, from L2 to S1, for the treatment of degenerative disc disease (DDD) with up to Grade 1 spondylolisthesis. In January 2023 , Notogen, Inc. announced that it had entered a worldwide research collaboration and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim to develop and commercialize a Notogen regenerative therapeutic that has the potential to become a first-in-class, disease modifying treatment for people living with degenerative disc disease (DDD).

, announced that it had entered a worldwide research with to develop and commercialize a Notogen regenerative therapeutic that has the potential to become a first-in-class, disease modifying treatment for people living with degenerative disc disease (DDD). In November 2022 , Spinal Stabilization Technologies (SST) announced the start of the LOPAIN2 clinical trial of the PerQdisc™ Nucleus Replacement Device (NRD) . SST's PerQdisc Nucleus Replacement Device will be studied in patients with degenerative disc disease (DDD) of the lumbar spine, which causes severe back pain, in patients without stenosis or instability. The PerQdisc is used for surgical replacement of a single nucleus pulposus between spinal lumbar discs L1-S1 using an anterior or lateral transpsoas approach. Currently, there is no good surgical option for these patients. SST's PerQdisc NRD aims to treat discogenic low back pain while maintaining disc height and preserving range of motion.

, announced the start of the LOPAIN2 clinical trial of the . SST's PerQdisc Nucleus Replacement Device will be studied in patients with degenerative disc disease (DDD) of the lumbar spine, which causes severe back pain, in patients without stenosis or instability. The PerQdisc is used for surgical replacement of a single nucleus pulposus between spinal lumbar discs L1-S1 using an anterior or lateral transpsoas approach. Currently, there is no good surgical option for these patients. SST's PerQdisc NRD aims to treat discogenic low back pain while maintaining disc height and preserving range of motion. In February 2022 , DiscGenics, Inc., announced the presentation of positive interim data from its ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial of IDCT (rebonuputemcel), an allogeneic injectable discogenic cell therapy for degenerative disc disease (DDD), at Spine Summit 2022. The primary efficacy endpoint of the study (n=60) was achieved, with statistically significant improvement in back pain observed in the high dose IDCT group. For these patients, low back pain scores improved >30% as measured on a 100mm Visual Analog Scale (VAS) at Weeks 12 (–54.53% [–69.46, –39.60], p=0.0056), 26 (–50.94% [–66.10, –35.78], p=0.0140), and 52 (–62.79% [–77.13, –48.46], p=0.0005).

, announced the presentation of positive interim data from its ongoing clinical trial of (rebonuputemcel), an allogeneic injectable discogenic cell therapy for degenerative disc disease (DDD), at Spine Summit 2022. The primary efficacy endpoint of the study (n=60) was achieved, with statistically significant improvement in back pain observed in the high dose IDCT group. For these patients, low back pain scores improved >30% as measured on a 100mm Visual Analog Scale (VAS) at Weeks 12 (–54.53% [–69.46, –39.60], p=0.0056), 26 (–50.94% [–66.10, –35.78], p=0.0140), and 52 (–62.79% [–77.13, –48.46], p=0.0005). In January 2022, Mesoblast Limited announced 36-month follow-up results from the 404-patient Phase III trial of its allogeneic cell therapy rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID) in patients with chronic low back pain (CLBP) associated with degenerative disc disease (DDD).Results presented from this trial showed that: Durable reduction in pain through 36 months was greatest in the pre-specified population with CLBP of shorter duration than the study median of 68 months (n=194), suggesting that greatest benefits may be seen when the therapy is administered earlier in the disease process when there is active inflammation and before irreversible fibrosis of the intervertebral disc has occurred.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in degenerative disc disease treatment drugs @ Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline Report

The degenerative disc disease pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage degenerative disc disease drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the degenerative disc disease clinical trial landscape.

Degenerative Disc Disease Overview

The term “degenerative disc disease” (spondylosis) refers to the regular changes that occur in human spinal discs as they age. Normally, the discs act as shock absorbers for the human spine, allowing the body to flex, bend, and twist. This disease frequently causes various disorders, including lumbar spinal stenosis, spondylolisthesis, and retrospondylolisthesis. Approximately 90% of people will experience debilitating back pain at some point in their lives. The vast majority of cases are asymptomatic. The most common degenerative disk disease symptoms are neck pain and back pain.

The goal of degenerative disk disease treatment is to alleviate pain and prevent further damage. If other treatments fail, the doctor may suggest surgery. A discectomy is a procedure that removes the injured part of the disk. This relieves tension on the nerves. Sometimes, the doctor may remove the entire disk and replace it with an artificial one. If the patient has a severe problem, the doctor may fuse (permanently connect) the bones in the spine after the disk is removed.





Find out more about degenerative disc disease treatment drugs @ Drugs for Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment

A snapshot of the Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA SB-01 Spine BioPharma, Inc Phase III Nerve growth factor inhibitors; Transforming growth factor beta receptor antagonists Intradiscal injection Rexlemestrocel-L Mesoblast, Ltd. Phase III Cell replacements Injection BRTX-100 BioRestorative Therapies Phase II Cell replacements Intradiscal Injection Lorecivivint Biosplice Therapeutics Phase I Wnt signaling pathway inhibitors Intradiscal injection CWT 002 Causeway Therapeutics Discovery MicroRNA modulators NA

Learn more about the emerging degenerative disc disease pipeline therapies @ Degenerative Disc Disease Clinical Trials

Degenerative Disc Disease Therapeutics Assessment

The degenerative disc disease pipeline report proffers an integral view of degenerative disc disease emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: IL17A protein inhibitors, MAP-kinase-activated kinase 2 inhibitors, IL17F protein inhibitors, Janus kinase 1 inhibitors, Immunomodulators, Granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor antagonists

IL17A protein inhibitors, MAP-kinase-activated kinase 2 inhibitors, IL17F protein inhibitors, Janus kinase 1 inhibitors, Immunomodulators, Granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor antagonists Key Degenerative Disc Disease Companies : Spine BioPharma, Inc., Angitia Biopharmaceuticals, Mesoblast, Ltd., BioRestorative Therapies, DiscGenics, Inc., Biosplice Therapeutics, Notogen, AnGes, Inc., FibroGenesis, Genequine Biotherapeutics, Causeway Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, SpineOvations, BIOPHARM GmbH, Yuhan, Histogen Inc., and others.

: Spine BioPharma, Inc., Angitia Biopharmaceuticals, Mesoblast, Ltd., BioRestorative Therapies, DiscGenics, Inc., Biosplice Therapeutics, Notogen, AnGes, Inc., FibroGenesis, Genequine Biotherapeutics, Causeway Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, SpineOvations, BIOPHARM GmbH, Yuhan, Histogen Inc., and others. Key Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline Therapies: SB-01, AGA111, Rexlemestrocel-L, BRTX-100, IDCT, Lorecivivint, AMG0103, CybroCell, GQ-401, CWT 002, DiscSeal, rhGDF-5, HST 004, and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for new drugs for degenerative disc disease treatment; visit @ Degenerative Disc Disease Medications

Table of Contents

1. Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Degenerative Disc Disease Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 Rexlemestrocel-L: Mesoblast, Ltd. 8. Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1. BRTX-100: BioRestorative Therapies 9. Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the degenerative disc disease pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Drugs

Related Reports

Degenerative Disc Disease Market

Degenerative Disc Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key degenerative disc disease companies including Amgen, Izana Bioscience, Takeda, Merck Serono, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, among others.

Degenerative Disc Disease Epidemiology Forecast

Degenerative Disc Disease Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted degenerative disc disease epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Lumbar Degenerative Disc Disease Market

Lumbar Degenerative Disc Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key lumbar degenerative disc disease companies including Braun SE, RTI Surgical, Cousin Biotech, ulrich medical USA, Fresenius Kabi AG, Abbott, Spine Wave, Inc., RIVANNA MEDICAL, among others.

Ankylosing Spondylitis Pipeline

Ankylosing Spondylitis Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key ankylosing spondylitis companies, including Fresenius Kabi, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Pfizer, among others.

Axial Spondyloarthritis Pipeline

Axial Spondyloarthritis Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key axial spondyloarthritis companies, including Izana Bioscience, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Luye Pharma Group, among others.

Spinal Stenosis Devices Market

Spinal Stenosis Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key spinal stenosis devices companies, including Spinal Simplicity LLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Stryker, Surgalign, Zimmer Biomet, NuVasive Inc., among others.

Other Trending Reports

Treatment Resistant Depression Market | Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market | Brain Cancer Market | Centronuclear Myopathy Market | Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market | Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome Market | Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market | Neurovascular Devices Market | Defibrillators Market | Ventricular Hypertrophy Market | Urolithiasis Market | Alopecia Areata Market | Autonomic Dysfunction Market | Acute Ischemic Stroke Ais Market | Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market | Aspergillosis Market | Biliary Atresia Market | Biliary Tumor Market | Chronic Inducible Urticaria Market | Chronic Insomnia Market | Critical Limb Ischemia Market | Endometriosis Pain Market | Generalized Anxiety Disorder Gad Market | Hallux Valgus Market | Hemophilia B Market | Immunologic Deficiency Syndrome Market | Neuroblastoma Market | Neuromodulation Devices Market | Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market | Osteosarcoma Market | Pemphigus Vulgaris Market | Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Market | Pruritus Market | Radiation Toxicity Market | Pulmonary Hypertension Associated With Interstitial Lung Disease Market | Cluster Headaches Market | Foot And Ankle Devices Market | Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market | Bile Duct Neoplasm Market | Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market | Rett Syndrome Market | Tissue Heart Valves Market | Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Devices Market | Subscription Healthcare | Hepatorenal Syndrome Market | Central Venous Catheters Market | Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Machines Market | Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market | Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market | Cardiac Amyloidosis Market | Artificial Iris Market | Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market | Polypoidal Choroidal Vasculopathy Market | Adrenal Crisis Market | Hearing Implants Market | Image Guided Surgery Devices Market | Angioedema Market | Bladder Cancer Market

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.

Connect with us at LinkedIn

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com