Dog Food Market Size To Reach US$ 88.1 Billion By 2028, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.77%

Dog Food Market

Global dog food market size to reach US$ 88.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.77% during 2023-2028.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titled โ€œ๐ƒ๐จ๐ ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–โ€, the global dog food market size reached US$ 66.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 88.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.77% during 2023-2028.Dog food refers to food particularly made and aimed for consumption by dogs and other related canines. Dogs are omnivores with a carnivorous preference and have sharp, pointed teeth and shorter gastrointestinal swaths of carnivores, well suited for consuming meat than vegetable substances. Some of dog food products provide hypoallergenic nutrition, whereas other formulations are offer reduced risks of kidney and heart-related diseases. The rising awareness among consumers about the nutritional needs of their dogs represents a significant factor driving the market growth. The rising trend of humanization of pets and the increasing adoption of dogs among millennials are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the rising consumer demand for personalized food products for their dogs is another factor contributing to the market growth. The market is also being driven by the introduction of numerous product variants, such as low-calorie and vegan dog foods.This, along with the increasing demand for organic and natural pet food product variants is driving the market toward growth. The rising trend of humanization of pets and the increasing adoption of dogs among millennials are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the rising consumer demand for personalized food products for their dogs is another factor contributing to the market growth. The market is also being driven by the introduction of numerous product variants, such as low-calorie and vegan dog foods.This, along with the increasing demand for organic and natural pet food product variants is driving the market toward growth. Other factors, rising consumer expenditure capacities, the easy product availability at affordable price points, and proliferating online retail channels selling dog foods in a wide range of varieties, are further creating a positive outlook for the market. The global dog food market is highly concentrated in nature with the presence of a few players competing in terms of quality and prices.โ€ข Mars Petcare, Inc.โ€ข Nestlรฉ Purina Pet Careโ€ข Hill's Pet Nutritionโ€ข Proctor & Gamble Co.โ€ข Del Monte Foods Breakup by Product Type:โ€ข Dry Dog Foodโ€ข Dog Treatsโ€ข Wet Dog FoodBreakup by Pricing Type:โ€ข Premium Productsโ€ข Mass ProductsBreakup by Ingredient Type:โ€ข Animal Derivedโ€ข Plant DerivedBreakup by Distribution Channel:โ€ข Supermarkets and Hypermarketsโ€ข Specialty Storesโ€ข Onlineโ€ข OthersRegional Insights:โ€ข North Americaโ€ข Western Europeโ€ข Asia Pacificโ€ข Latin Americaโ€ข Eastern Europeโ€ข Middle East and Africa Key highlights of the report:โ€ข Market Performance (2017-2022)โ€ข Market Outlook (2023-2028)โ€ข Market Trendsโ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factorsโ€ข Impact of COVID-19โ€ข Value Chain Analysisโ€ข Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization. 