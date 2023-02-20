Dog Food Market Size To Reach US$ 88.1 Billion By 2028, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.77%
Global dog food market size to reach US$ 88.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.77% during 2023-2028.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐃𝐨𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, the global dog food market size reached US$ 66.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 88.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.77% during 2023-2028.
Dog food refers to food particularly made and aimed for consumption by dogs and other related canines. Dogs are omnivores with a carnivorous preference and have sharp, pointed teeth and shorter gastrointestinal swaths of carnivores, well suited for consuming meat than vegetable substances. Some of dog food products provide hypoallergenic nutrition, whereas other formulations are offer reduced risks of kidney and heart-related diseases.
𝐃𝐨𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
The rising awareness among consumers about the nutritional needs of their dogs represents a significant factor driving the market growth. The rising trend of humanization of pets and the increasing adoption of dogs among millennials are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the rising consumer demand for personalized food products for their dogs is another factor contributing to the market growth. The market is also being driven by the introduction of numerous product variants, such as low-calorie and vegan dog foods.
This, along with the increasing demand for organic and natural pet food product variants is driving the market toward growth. Other factors, rising consumer expenditure capacities, the easy product availability at affordable price points, and proliferating online retail channels selling dog foods in a wide range of varieties, are further creating a positive outlook for the market.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
The global dog food market is highly concentrated in nature with the presence of a few players competing in terms of quality and prices.
• Mars Petcare, Inc.
• Nestlé Purina Pet Care
• Hill's Pet Nutrition
• Proctor & Gamble Co.
• Del Monte Foods
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The report has categorized the market based on product type, pricing type, ingredient type, and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product Type:
• Dry Dog Food
• Dog Treats
• Wet Dog Food
Breakup by Pricing Type:
• Premium Products
• Mass Products
Breakup by Ingredient Type:
• Animal Derived
• Plant Derived
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Specialty Stores
• Online
• Others
Regional Insights:
• North America
• Western Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Eastern Europe
• Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
