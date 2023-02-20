Submit Release
Evluma Hires New Western Regional Sales Manager to Support New Roadway Lighting Product Line

RENTON, Wash., Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor LED lighting manufacturer Evluma appoints Kim Gubala as Western Regional Sales Manager. While supporting a portfolio of existing customers, Kim will be championing growth efforts in the region to support Evluma's new line of RoadMax roadway luminaires.

A past San Diego IES Section Board Member, Kim has worked in the lighting industry for the last 13 years and has built a successful career in technical sales for over two decades. "Her keen understanding of both regional and national lighting markets will be a significant contribution to Evluma as we grow new sales channels," stated Marketing Director Cathleen Shattuck. 

"Kim's enthusiasm, professionalism and knowledge of the market will be a great asset to the team at Evluma and is in alignment with Evluma's pioneering spirit," said David Tanonis, VP of Sales and Marketing at Evluma.

Based in California, Kimberly will be reporting to National Sales Director Chris Lubeck, hired at the end of 2022. "Kim is known for her ability to train and engage rep networks and will be a great resource for anyone working with Evluma on a lighting project," said Chris. 

Kim and Chris will be joining Evluma at TechAdvantage, March 6-8, in Nashville, TN. Please stop by booth #1211 and welcome them both.

Contact Information:
Cathleen Shattuck
Marketing Director
cshattuck@evluma.com
425-336-5824

