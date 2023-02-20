Outlook on the Siding Industry Global Market to 2030 - Cost Advantage Fuels Rapid Growth in Vinyl Siding
Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Siding Industry: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Siding Industry estimated at US$210.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$279.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Fiber Cement, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$112.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vinyl segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $57.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Siding Industry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$57.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$57.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$36.7 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 113 Featured) -
- Alside Inc.
- American Building Components
- Associated Materials Inc.
- Boral Limited
- Certain Teed Corporation
- Designer Panel Systems
- Etex
- Forterra Building Products Limited
- Gentek Building Products Inc.
- Georgia-Pacific Corporation
- James Hardie Industries PLC
- Kaycan Ltd.
- LIXIL Group Corporation
- Louisiana-Pacific Corporation
- Metal Building Components Inc.
- National Cladding Wales Ltd.
- NCI Building Systems
- Nichiha Corporation
- Palagio Engineering Srl
- Peter L. Brown Co.,
- Ply Gem Holdings Inc.
- Royal Building Products
- Ruukki Construction
- Sto Corp.
- The Alumasc Group PLC
- Wienerberger AG
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Report Metrics:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|229
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$210.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$279.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Siding: An Introductory Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- Growing Importance of Building Architecture Drives Significance of Siding
- Asia-Pacific to Drive Future Growth
- China Evolves into Most Important Market
- Developed Regions Remain Prominent Consumers
- Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects
- Competitive Scenario
- Siding: A Highly Fragmented Market
- Product Promotion & Distribution: Key Focus Areas
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Siding Industry - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growth in the World Construction Industry Spells Opportunities
- Key Factors Fuelling Growth in the Global Building Construction Market
- Brick Siding: The Largest Product Segment
- Wider Color Palette Drives Consumer Interest in Stucco Siding
- Fiber Cement Siding Gains Widespread Acceptance
- Vinyl Siding Emerges as Fastest Growing Product Segment
- Cost Advantage Fuels Rapid Growth in Vinyl Siding
- Rust-Resistance Properties of Metal Siding Find Fervor in Coastal Regions
- Issues & Challenges
- Fire Safety Emerges as Key Concern
- Growing Use of Glass for Exterior Walls
- Color and Styling Innovations in the Siding Industry
- LP's SmartSide Siding Gains Huge Popularity
- Hardie Fiber Cement Siding: Another Major Innovation
- Issues Related to Repainting
- Kaycan Ocean Park Ultra Vinyl "Lap Siding"
- Kaycan Montebello Vinyl Log Siding
- Fiber-Cement Lap Siding and Panels
- New Siding Products with Improved Design and Durability
- Nearly Natural
- Catching Rays
- Smarter Siding
- Three-toned Stone
- Estate-the Royal Offering
- Game-changing Ultimate Clip
- Aesthetically Advanced and Easy-to-Install Products Grab Attention
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mbl0t0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900