Lighthouse Financial Announces Insurance Strategy to Help Nurses Retire Tax-Free
BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lighthouse Financial, a financial services company based in Beverly Hills, CA, is pleased to provide nurses with a retirement hack tailored to their specific financial needs. The company, which meets clients where they are in their financial and insurance endeavors, hopes to lend its knowledge to nurses and reinvigorate those who are struggling to create a viable retirement plan due to the nature of their salaries and financial situations.
Jacob Green of Lighthouse Financial states, “Many nurses hoping to retire in the lap of luxury meet a sobering reality – instead of Champagne and croissants on the French Riviera, retirees are facing financial hardship at age 65.” He holds that a late start and limited financial education can make a relaxing retirement seem out of reach.
To address this wide-scale problem, the team provides one-on-one consultations with clients to find out their exact financial situations. Then, the company comes up with a plan tailored to individual clients.
The company has devised a specific strategy when it comes to nurses' retirement plans. Green states, “There are various retirement options. But those earning above $153,000, like nurses, may not have the option of contributing to a Roth IRA,” says Green.
Lighthouse Financial advises nurses to do a free financial needs analysis. An ulterior solution the company presents to nurses is called an IUL, or Indexed Universal Life. This retirement account combines the tax advantage of a Roth IRA with flexibility, accessibility, and compound growth.
“Unlike other retirement plans, an IUL offers more flexibility regarding withdrawals and contributions — including the ability to withdraw funds from the account before age 59 1/2 without incurring any penalties. Furthermore, there are no income restrictions when setting up an IUL, so even those who make over $200K per year may still qualify for this type of plan.”
“An IUL can be life-saving or detrimental, depending on how properly it is constructed. We hope to help users of this account set it up properly and grow a money-filled retirement foundation,” says Green. The company is thrilled to be able to offer this information and help more nurses who are looking for a relaxing, stress-free retirement.
Lighthouse Financial is a financial services company based in Los Angeles, United States. The company, which offers clients complimentary financial needs analysis (FNA) and tailored insurance plans, is pleased to help out more nurses in their IUL endeavors. To learn more, contact Jacob Green through the company website or email him at hello@lighthousefinancial.com.
