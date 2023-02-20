Meeting of the President of Turkmenistan with the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the United Arab Emirates

On February 19, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Minister of Presidential Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who upon arrival in the Turkmen capital at the International Airport was met by the Head of state.

The high-ranking guest was accorded proper honors in the tradition of Turkmen hospitality.

After exchanging friendly handshakes, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Minister of Presidential Affairs Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan were photographed against the backdrop of the State flags of the two countries.

The guest conveyed cordial greetings to the head of state, as well as to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and all Turkmen citizens from the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as from the UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, ruler Emirate of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

As emphasized, the UAE attaches great importance to the development of interstate relations with Turkmenistan, including the strengthening of trade and economic cooperation on an equal, mutually beneficial and long-term basis.

Thanking for the kind words and conveying greetings and best wishes from himself and from the Hero-Arkadag to the top leadership of the United Arab Emirates, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that he was glad to see a high-ranking representative of the UAE in Ashgabat. Stressing that he, together with the Hero-Arkadag, recalls with great warmth the recent visits to Abu Dhabi and the meetings held within the framework of them, the head of state stated that the two countries had accumulated a large positive experience of long-term and comprehensive cooperation.

The high level of the Turkmen-Emirati partnership in the political and diplomatic sphere, as well as through authoritative international organizations, primarily the UN, on the basis of mutual understanding and respect was noted.

The international seaport of Turkmenbashi, according to its current level, is one of the largest transport centers of international importance in the East-West and North-South directions. The seaport of Turkmenbashi fully meets the goals of establishing supply chains with ports in the United Arab Emirates, and for companies specializing in port management and provision of logistics services, it can become an attractive project.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stated the expediency of making full use of the existing potential to intensify cooperation, including in the cultural and humanitarian field.

Confirming the interest of representatives of the UAE business circles in building up a productive partnership with Turkmenistan, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan once again expressed sincere gratitude to the head of state for the warm welcome.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov warmly said goodbye to Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Minister of Presidential Affairs Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

After exchanging good wishes, the high-ranking guest left Ashgabat.