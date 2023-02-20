Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Turkmenistan presented copies of his credentials to the MFA of Turkmenistan

20/02/2023

On February 20, 2023, in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country M. Byashimova and the newly appointed Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Turkmenistan (with residence in Ankara) Elvis Antonio Alam Lora, who arrived in Turkmenistan on a working visit.

At the beginning of the meeting, Ambassador E. Lora presented copies of his credentials. M. Byashimova congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a high diplomatic post and wished him success in strengthening relations between our two countries.

During the meeting, the Ambassador of the Dominican Republic was informed about the priorities of the foreign policy of independent neutral Turkmenistan, one of the most important aspects of which is the development of broad international cooperation, as well as the socio-economic transformations being implemented in the country.

During the talks, the sides noted their commitment to the development of a bilateral constructive dialogue in the international arena, including within the framework of the United Nations, as well as the need for mutual support for peace-loving initiatives and projects aimed at maintaining peace and stability throughout the world.

The parties stressed that in order to expand bilateral ties, it is necessary to intensify bilateral visits at various levels. Suggestions were made on the need for political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs.