Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,238 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 363,529 in the last 365 days.

Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Turkmenistan presented copies of his credentials to the MFA of Turkmenistan

Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Turkmenistan presented copies of his credentials to the MFA of Turkmenistan

20/02/2023

131

On February 20, 2023, in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country M. Byashimova and the newly appointed Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Turkmenistan (with residence in Ankara) Elvis Antonio Alam Lora, who arrived in Turkmenistan on a working visit.

At the beginning of the meeting, Ambassador E. Lora presented copies of his credentials. M. Byashimova congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a high diplomatic post and wished him success in strengthening relations between our two countries.

During the meeting, the Ambassador of the Dominican Republic was informed about the priorities of the foreign policy of independent neutral Turkmenistan, one of the most important aspects of which is the development of broad international cooperation, as well as the socio-economic transformations being implemented in the country.

During the talks, the sides noted their commitment to the development of a bilateral constructive dialogue in the international arena, including within the framework of the United Nations, as well as the need for mutual support for peace-loving initiatives and projects aimed at maintaining peace and stability throughout the world.

The parties stressed that in order to expand bilateral ties, it is necessary to intensify bilateral visits at various levels. Suggestions were made on the need for political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs.

You just read:

Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Turkmenistan presented copies of his credentials to the MFA of Turkmenistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.