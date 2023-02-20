Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,232 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 363,518 in the last 365 days.

KlimaDAO and Fly Air Announce Partnership for Automated Carbon Offsetting of Chartered Jet Services

Leveraging novel digital technologies, the partnership between KlimaDAO and Fly Air will enable transparent, immediate carbon offsetting to compensate for the carbon emissions of chartered jet services.

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KlimaDAO and Fly Air have partnered together to launch a first-of-its-kind fully automated carbon offsetting solution for chartered jet services. 

The partnership will enable the carbon emissions of flights to be automatically calculated based on the type of jet used and the distance traveled. This information will be utilized by the platform to ensure that sufficient compensatory measures are taken by Fly Air on behalf of its customers to mitigate the impact of the carbon emissions. 

The partnership will facilitate instantaneous offsetting of carbon credits via KlimaDAO, which is built on top of the public blockchain Polygon, meaning that the carbon credits that are retired are fully traceable and verifiable, including the amount, type and vintage year of the credits used. 

Today, there are almost 25 million carbon credits available within the Digital Carbon Market that can be utilized by projects looking to efficiently and transparently offset their carbon emissions. 

Through the development and implementation of a carbon offsetting strategy, Fly Air and its customers will be supporting the development of projects within the market that are undertaking high-impact sustainability work that can protect and regenerate vulnerable ecosystems and decarbonize the economy. 

Climate Leadership

The airline industry is a highly carbon-intensive industry, which faces unique challenges on its journey towards Net Zero status. Technologies such as airframe enhancements, sustainable aviation fuels, batteries and hydrogen combustion engines do not yet have the scale or maturity to viably decarbonize the entire industry. 

Carbon offsetting is a mechanism to compensate for carbon emissions in the medium term as alternative, zero-carbon solutions mature. Ensuring that transparent, traceable carbon offsetting is executed is key to ensuring consumer confidence in the chosen compensatory measures is maintained. 

About Fly Air

Fly Air is a private jet booking solution offering premium services for high-end travelers who quickly want to search, reserve, and pay for their private chartered flights on demand. Fly Air works with 900 fixed-based operators around the world and, through a proprietary algorithm, matches members with over 10,000 available aircraft in its global inventory. Membership for the service is completely free and includes an incentivized rewards program that pays members "Fly Miles" in $Fly tokens for booking travel through the app.

By providing a user-centric design that connects to multiple jet operators, FlyAir enables access to private travel faster with more flexibility and lower costs.

About KlimaDAO

KlimaDAO's mission is to accelerate the delivery of climate finance globally by building the transparent, neutral, and public infrastructure needed to scale the Digital Carbon Market. Contact KlimaDAO.

Contact Information:
Alex Taylor
Press
press@klimadao.finance

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Featured Image for KlimaDAO

Featured Image for KlimaDAO

You just read:

KlimaDAO and Fly Air Announce Partnership for Automated Carbon Offsetting of Chartered Jet Services

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.