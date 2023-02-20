Donna Leah Designs to Showcase Spring Collection at Hadassah Simcha “Fashion Show With a Heart” in Aventura, Florida
Donna Leah Designs (www.donnaleahdesigns.com) is excited to announce that it will be the main attraction at the Hadassah Simcha “Fashion Show With a Heart” event.
The Donna Leah Designs studio is based in Miami where the colors of the city inspire a collection of unique eveningwear and casual chic looks.
Donna Leah Designs will be the main attraction at the Hadassah Simcha “Fashion Show With a Heart” at the Miami Shores Country Club on February 21, 2023.
“I’m excited to be presenting my spring collection to this amazing group of women. Each piece is carefully designed and speaks to my love of bright colors and the celebrations of the season. Whether an evening gown or a chic casual look, the Donna Leah Designs brand is about dressing up for every occasion,” explains Donna Leah, founder of Donna Leah Designs.
The clothing presented at the event will include pieces that have been featured in Hadassah Magazine, a testament to the quality and style of the designs. Designer Donna Leah will be in attendance to provide insights into the inspiration behind her creations.
“I am truly honored to be a part of such a worthwhile event, and I’m thrilled to showcase my latest collection at the Hadassah Simcha 'Fashion Show With a Heart'. Fashion enthusiasts, supporters of the Hadassah Medical Organization, and anyone who appreciates great fashion should not miss this exciting afternoon,” says Donna Leah.
ABOUT DONNA LEAH DESIGNS
A graduate of New York's well-respected Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), the Donna Leah uses fashion to communicate her vision of empowerment and enhancing women's inner confidence. Her styles make a bold statement while being glamorous and unique at the same time. Follow Donna Leah Designs on Facebook @donnaleahdesigns and Instagram @donnaleahdesigns.
