Photonic Crystals Market Trend, Growth Drivers, Key Players, Type, Application, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis

Photonic Crystals-Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Photonic Crystal Market is anticipated to surpass $60,230 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2016 to 2022. In 2015, two-dimensional (2D) photonic crystal segment held two-thirds share of the total market. Photonic Crystal Market report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/147

Presently, the 2D photonic crystal segment is of substantial interest owing to the dimensional lattice structures, specifically square lattice, hexagonal lattice, honeycomb lattice, and others, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the analysis period. In addition, these crystals are easier to analyze & formulate.

The growth of the global photonic crystals market is driven by rise in demand for photonic crystals in LEDs, increased R&D activities, and ideal properties of photonic crystals such as exceptional control over behavior of light, unusual optical dispersion, and others. Development of green photonics technologies and economic development in emerging economies are expected to provide significant growth opportunities to the industry players. However, complications in the manufacturing of photonic crystals are projected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

In 2015, Asia-Pacific was the leading region owing to the increase in research activities and government support in countries such as Japan, China, Korea, and Australia. Furthermore, LAMEA is projected to show the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 8.9%, followed by Europe growing at a CAGR of 8.5%. This is attributed to the economic development and increase in research communities to broaden new research topics in nano-photonics and molecular photonics.

PURCHASE FULL REPORT OF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/photonic-crystals-market/purchase-options

Optical fiber application segment generated the highest revenue in 2015, with almost one-fourth of the total market share, followed by LED segment. Optical fiber-based photonic crystals offer much greater control over light and design freedom to achieve variety of peculiar properties.

Industrial end user segment dominated the global market with almost half of the share in 2015. Photonic crystals are used in multiple industrial applications such as lighting & displays, optical sensing, solar energy, and others.

Currently, photonic crystal is a subject of interest for both academic and industrial research. These crystals are optical nano-structures with an arrangement of dielectric materials that have different refractive indices. It is widely used in novel applications such as optics, optoelectronics, quantum engineering, bio-photonics, and others. The photonic crystals market has shown significant growth in the past few years, and is expected to provide lucrative opportunity in the near future owing to the extensive research in this field.

Similar Report:

Optical Glass Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/optical-glass-market

Optical Film Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/optical-film-market

OLED Materials Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/OLED-materials-market

LED Phosphors Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/LED-phosphor-markethttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/LED-phosphor-market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.