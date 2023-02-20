Diamond Scientific CEO Inducted into SWANA Hall of Fame
I’m passionate about what we are, which is climate champions”COCOA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamond Scientific CEO Ramon Rivera will be inducted into the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA)’s Landfill Gas and Biogas Hall of Fame, the association announced February, 17th.
— Diamond Scientific CEO Ramon Rivera
This achievement is the culmination of a 40-year career spent managing solid waste and the renewable byproducts from waste streams. Rivera worked with companies like Laidlaw Waste Services and Republic Waste Services before beginning his own company, Diamond Scientific in 2009. For the past 14 years, Diamond has been a premiere distributor for world leading technology in Biogas and Landfill Gas analysis, helping push the industry forward.
“The Landfill Gas and Biogas Technical Division Hall of Flame originated to formally acknowledge and recognize those who have made a significant contribution to the landfill gas industry,” SWANA said in their announcement.
“I’m passionate about several things in this business,” said Rivera. “I’m passionate about the people I work with. I’m passionate about their successes and I’m passionate about what we are, which is climate champions.”
The awards ceremony will take place in-person at the Sustainability. Operations. Action. Resources (SOAR) event in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, April 18 at 9:00 am ET as part of the opening keynote and award presentations
Diamond Scientific is a Veteran Owned-VOSB, DOT-DBE company. We constantly seek opportunities and products that will contribute to a better world. By providing equipment that will offer environmental benefits, as well as cost benefits to those pursuing alternative energy solutions, we hope to do our part to lessen the impact of energy production on our environment and climate.
