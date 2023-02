Patmos Press announced a NEW Holy Week-Easter Hymnal Book with Music and a Digital Option in Greek and English

Holy Week Easter Hymnal with Music in Greek and English Holy Week Hymnal in Greek and English with Music

Finally a true companion to the Gold-Standard Holy Week Easter Book in Greek and English by Fr. George Papadeas, with Music and a Digital Option.

The long-awaited solution to pressing issues for a digital format, and much-needed Hymnal in Greek and English set to music in direct correlation to the prized Holy Week Easter book by Father Papadeas” — Elias Papadeas

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- A completely NEW " Holy Week Easter Hymnal " has been published by Patmos Press to serve as the companion to the ever-popular Holy Week Easter book by Father George L. PapadeasPatmos Press is now taking reservations at orders@patmospress.com and accepting pre-orders on their website at www.patmospress.com/Hymnal This hymnal contains all the music of the Holy Week Easter services as sung by the chanters and the choir, with markings for the corresponding pages in the small black service book, referencing the beginning and ending of each hymn.Although this hymnal is primarily for the use of chanters and choirs, any person in the congregation wishing to sing with them, could use the hymnal as well as their service book.Responding to continual requests, and for the first time ever, in response to growing demand, a digital edition of the hymnal is now available on a USB Flash Drive (also referred to as a "thumb drive" or "memory stick" for only $24.99This Hymnal is a true blessing for the Psalti or Chantor, by eliminating the need improvise melodies (which has often been done in the past, but always results in an inferior performance in both languages, especially in English).Each volume contains the entire service, including the parts for the priest, deacon, and reader, with the hymns interpolated at the right places, so that there would be a continuous scroll from beginning to end.The entire purpose of the digital version is to eliminate the juggling of books for the chanters, thereby having a complete service in each file makes the most sense and the product more desirable.An ever-growing population of priests are using an I-Pad or other tablet for more of everything, so to with a copy of the Black Book services (text only) in side-by-side columns of Greek and English.This feature is now available at patmospress.com for parishioners who want to use a tablet or cellphone.No Internet access or wi-fi is needed. Users are able to zoom their screens to the proper size and scroll from side to side as well as up and down.The Holy Week Hymnal book weighs just 3 pounds, and its comfortable size is 11.25" tall, by 9" wide, and 1.25" thick.Content of the USB Drive contains the following 14 Files:Complete Instruction manualPalm Sunday Evening Service of Holy Monday MatinsMonday Evening Service of Holy Tuesday MatinsTuesday Evening Service of Holy Wednesday MatinsWednesday Evening Service of Holy UnctionThursday Morning Vespers and Divine LiturgyThursday Evening Service of Great Friday MatinsFriday Morning Service of the Imperial HoursFriday Afternoon Service of the ApokathelosisFriday Evening Service of Holy Saturday MatinsSaturday Morning Vespers and Divine LiturgySaturday Evening Service of the Paschal MatinsPascha Sunday Midnight Service of the ResurrectionPascha Sunday Afternoon Service of the Agape Vespers