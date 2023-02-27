Patmos Press announced a NEW Holy Week-Easter Hymnal Book with Music and a Digital Option in Greek and English
Finally a true companion to the Gold-Standard Holy Week Easter Book in Greek and English by Fr. George Papadeas, with Music and a Digital Option.
The long-awaited solution to pressing issues for a digital format, and much-needed Hymnal in Greek and English set to music in direct correlation to the prized Holy Week Easter book by Father Papadeas”DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A completely NEW "Holy Week Easter Hymnal" has been published by Patmos Press to serve as the companion to the ever-popular Holy Week Easter book by Father George L. Papadeas
— Elias Papadeas
Patmos Press is now taking reservations at orders@patmospress.com and accepting pre-orders on their website at www.patmospress.com/Hymnal
This hymnal contains all the music of the Holy Week Easter services as sung by the chanters and the choir, with markings for the corresponding pages in the small black service book, referencing the beginning and ending of each hymn.
Although this hymnal is primarily for the use of chanters and choirs, any person in the congregation wishing to sing with them, could use the hymnal as well as their service book.
Responding to continual requests, and for the first time ever, in response to growing demand, a digital edition of the hymnal is now available on a USB Flash Drive (also referred to as a "thumb drive" or "memory stick" for only $24.99
This Hymnal is a true blessing for the Psalti or Chantor, by eliminating the need improvise melodies (which has often been done in the past, but always results in an inferior performance in both languages, especially in English).
Each volume contains the entire service, including the parts for the priest, deacon, and reader, with the hymns interpolated at the right places, so that there would be a continuous scroll from beginning to end.
The entire purpose of the digital version is to eliminate the juggling of books for the chanters, thereby having a complete service in each file makes the most sense and the product more desirable.
An ever-growing population of priests are using an I-Pad or other tablet for more of everything, so to with a copy of the Black Book services (text only) in side-by-side columns of Greek and English.
This feature is now available at patmospress.com for parishioners who want to use a tablet or cellphone.
No Internet access or wi-fi is needed. Users are able to zoom their screens to the proper size and scroll from side to side as well as up and down.
The Holy Week Hymnal book weighs just 3 pounds, and its comfortable size is 11.25" tall, by 9" wide, and 1.25" thick.
Content of the USB Drive contains the following 14 Files:
Complete Instruction manual
Palm Sunday Evening Service of Holy Monday Matins
Monday Evening Service of Holy Tuesday Matins
Tuesday Evening Service of Holy Wednesday Matins
Wednesday Evening Service of Holy Unction
Thursday Morning Vespers and Divine Liturgy
Thursday Evening Service of Great Friday Matins
Friday Morning Service of the Imperial Hours
Friday Afternoon Service of the Apokathelosis
Friday Evening Service of Holy Saturday Matins
Saturday Morning Vespers and Divine Liturgy
Saturday Evening Service of the Paschal Matins
Pascha Sunday Midnight Service of the Resurrection
Pascha Sunday Afternoon Service of the Agape Vespers
Elias Papadeas
Patmos Press
orders@patmospress.com