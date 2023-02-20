Submit Release
Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) Investors - Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit Digital” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRNT). The lawsuit alleges Kornit Digital made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts including: (i) Kornit Digital was beset by significant quality control problems and deficient customer service; (ii), Kornit Digital was more vulnerable to pressure from competitors than it had represented and lacked competitive advantages that the Company had touted to investors; (iii) these problems and deficiencies resulted in the Company losing market share to competitors and precipitated a decline in revenues.

If you bought shares of Kornit Digital between February 17, 2021, and July 5, 2022 and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/kornit-digital/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 17, 2023.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.  

CONTACT:
Corey Holzer, Esq.
(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)
cholzer@holzerlaw.com


