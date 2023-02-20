Black Dragon Capital℠ names Benson Porter, Former CEO of BECU and First Tech Credit Union, as Executive Advisor to Focus on Technology investing That Benefits Credit Unions

CUSO emphasis will combine unique credit union and FinTech operational knowledge to bring innovative new technology to the credit union movement.

Porter and Black Dragon Capital℠ CEO and Founder Louis Hernandez, Jr. have partnered in technology innovation for almost 2 decades.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- High-performing private equity firm Black Dragon Capital℠ has announced the addition of Benson Porter to its roster of seasoned industry veterans who have proven success in business operations, leadership and capital management.

Benson Porter is a highly regarded credit union and financial services leader with over three decades of expertise in leading accelerated growth strategies and implementing effective control structures in high-growth scenarios. Mr. Porter's impressive track record includes serving as the President and CEO of the BECU, which grew into the third largest credit union in the country during his tenure and serving as the CEO of First Tech Credit Union after its merger with Addison Avenue FCU. He has served on a variety of financial service and technology company's board of directors and is recognized for his emphasis on creating inspired cultures that support growth, differentiated customer service, and financial inclusion. He will be joining Black Dragon Capital℠ as an Executive Advisor to focus on FinTech investments that benefit credit unions.

Black Dragon Capital℠ is founded and led by a diverse leadership team with a unique combination of intense operating expertise, socially responsible investing, and an impressive track record of investment success. The firm makes control investments in growth sectors disrupted by digitization and has created a proven approach to launching and developing high potential early-stage companies. It also places a special focus on investing in technology areas that address social issues and strengthen economic diversity within communities.

As an operating expert, leader, and visionary for the credit union industry, Mr. Porter's credentials make him an ideal fit for his new role at the firm. He and Black Dragon Capital℠ Founder and CEO, Louis Hernandez, Jr., have also worked together for almost two decades on successful technology projects.

"I'm very excited that Benson will join us in our efforts to bring the most advanced technology to the credit union movement, combined with strong financial returns and an emphasis on socially conscience investing to benefit the role that credit unions have in their communities," said Hernandez, Founder and CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠. "I can't think of a better and more respected addition to our team!"

Mr. Porter will help advise the firm on Fintech investments that solve the most important strategic issues faced by credit unions and CUSOs.

"Louis is an award-winning entrepreneur and innovator who has been a long-term friend. I'm really excited to work with Black Dragon Capital℠ so credit unions can participate and benefit from future disruptive technologies. We are going to do everything we can to help credit unions so they can uniquely serve their communities," said Porter.

About Black Dragon Capital℠

Black Dragon Capital℠ ("BDC") is a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track-record of outstanding operating and investment success. They make control investments in mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization and have created unique approaches to launching and developing early-stage companies. With an emphasis on diversity and socially responsible investing, they focus on high potential early-stage companies, and have an entire team dedicated to helping every aspect of the company's growth and development.

