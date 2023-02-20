Automation Meets Creativity: The Power of SinCode AI in Copywriting

SinCode AI has created an intuitive platform that enables copywriters to automate their writing. The latest update is a real game changer,giving the AI access to the internet.

AI has been on the rise in recent months, and it looks like it will only continue to grow in 2023. SinCode AI recognized this trend early and created a platform that helps businesses and individuals generate copywriting & content faster and more efficiently by automating writing.

ChatGPT has become mega-popular in just a matter of weeks. SinCode has improved on ChatGPT with their own version: MarveChat! The improved version includes all the good things about ChatGPT, as well as new features like real-time Google data, ensuring the answers are accurate and with sources provided. On top of this, it is less restricted, allowing the users to ask it almost anything without limitation.

This groundbreaking technology has already made waves in the copywriting world and is predicted to completely change how the industry approaches writing in the next few years. With SinCode AI's online service, copywriters can create more engaging content faster than ever before. This could be a game changer for businesses looking to maximize their online presence while minimizing their overhead costs.

“We have all gotten stuck when writing an email, thinking it won't be well received. With SinCode AI, you could have Marve rewrite the email more professionally, thus building trust with the recipient. And if you think it ends there, think again. SinCode offers over 60 AI powered tools, making your weekdays less stressful.”

Founded by Jack Österberg and Hugo Rosensköld Stengert, with executive experience in no code development, the two saw an opportunity to develop a copy & image generator and quickly set to work. SinCode AI writes in 26+ languages including English, Swedish, Spanish, and Japanese.

They have combined the best tools for businesses into an intuitive and user-friendly platform, powered by Open AI’s most advanced model. It’s easy to get started; choose a tool, enter some keywords and let the AI do its magic.

Features:

- 60+ AI tools

- Marve Chat (AI chat assistant)

- Image Generator

- Content Editing

In conclusion, AI-driven tools are revolutionizing content creation, offering businesses and individuals the ability to craft high-quality, SEO-optimized and plagiarism-free content with ease. Such tools are suitable for a variety of uses, such as blog articles, product descriptions, art, Google Ads, LinkedIn posts and Twitter tweets. By trying out this cutting-edge technology users can unlock limitless possibilities and tap into the power of AI-driven conversion: https://www.sincode.ai/.

“AI will not take your job, the one who uses AI will.”

