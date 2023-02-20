Freight brokerage market to grow by USD 15.95 billion from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the presence of FTAs and trade blocs at a global level - Technavio
News Provided By
February 20, 2023, 16:17 GMT
You just read:
Freight brokerage market to grow by USD 15.95 billion from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the presence of FTAs and trade blocs at a global level - Technavio
News Provided By
February 20, 2023, 16:17 GMT
Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source