Jostens Launches Hometown Heroes Badge of Service™ Collection, Announces Support of Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, Minnesota, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jostens team is thrilled to debut its new Hometown Heroes Badge of Service™ Collection. These personalized pendants celebrate the service, dedication and sacrifice of our nation’s first responders, while giving back to those in need. Jostens will be donating a portion of the proceeds from these pendants to the esteemed Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which provides life-changing services for veterans.

Every distinguished Badge of Service pendant is meticulously crafted out of precious metal, customized to strongly represent a personal badge and presented in an elegant black keepsake box. Jostens currently offers 10 pendant styles, seven different metals, over 50 center designs and the option to engrave a sentimental message on the back plate. The piece can highlight points of pride, like an individual’s location, rank, badge number or years of service. This is a beautiful way to celebrate a local hero who selflessly serves their community, or preserve the memory of a loved one who has lost their life in active duty.

A portion of the proceeds from the Badge of Service pendants will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. This contribution will help the dedicated Tunnel to Towers team in its mission to provide mortgage-free homes for Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children, build custom homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, reduce veteran homelessness and aid victims of major United States disasters.

Alyson Araque, Vice President of Merchandising and Creative at Jostens, stated “After months of planning and anticipation, we are absolutely delighted to launch this meaningful collection. We look forward to crafting custom pieces that celebrate the lives and communities of our nation’s everyday heroes. Our hope is that first responders will be proud to wear these one-of-a-kind pendants and keep them in their families for generations.”

As an industry leader with over 125 years of experience and excellent jewelry quality, Jostens is honored to create meaningful commemoratives for first responders and their families.

Shop the Collection: HERE

ABOUT JOSTENS

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, MN, for more information visit www.jostens.com.

