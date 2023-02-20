Global Sports Management Software Market Size/Share Worth USD 17.5 Billion by 2030, Emerging Trends, Business Strategies, Competitive Landscape and Regional Analysis

The global sports management software market size was valued at USD 6.5 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 6.5 billion in 2022 to USD 17.5 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.20% during the forecast period.

As per the report titled "Sports management software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software and Services), Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud), By Application (Team Management, Marketing Management, Client Management, Event Management and Scheduling Other), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030" observes that the market size in 2022 stood at USD 6.5 billion and USD 17.5 billion in 2030. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.20% during the forecast period.

Sports Management Software Market Analysis:

Factors including the digital revolution in sports facilities and the development in public and private sector investments in the sports industry significantly impact the expansion of the global market for sports management software. Additionally, increased fan engagement via live streaming and live chat drives the market's growth. Additionally, the software's cloud-based services and simplicity of event administration provide this sector with substantial growth potential. However, a lack of data security and privacy may limit industry expansion. It is projected that each of these elements would significantly affect the market for sports management software.

Recent Development:

September 2020: MaxOne, a virtual coaching platform (VCP) for youth sports programmes, and SportsEngine, Inc. joined forces. To enhance and extend the young athletes' sporting experience, it offers training tools for virtual programming, coaching, drills, and engagement.

August 2020: To provide a new mobile payment software that rewards you for your purchases, Stack Sports has collaborated with TapNPay+. After Covid-19, this collaboration was launched to facilitate payments.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 15.20 % 2030 Value Projection 17.5 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 6.5 billion Historical Data for 2016 - 2021 Segments covered By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Application and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

Omnify

NBC Sports Group

Oracle Corporation

Jonas Club Software

Active Network

Stack Sports

League App

SquadFusion

Jersey Watch

SAP SE

TeamSnap Announced The Debut Of Their All-In-One Multi-Program Management Solution

In April 2022, the all-in-one multi-program administration system for youth sports groups has been launched, according to a statement from TeamSnap. With the new system, clubs and leagues can register players and benefit from brand-new tools for team management and scheduling.

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the sports management software market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in October 2022, by joining forces with etrainu, 80 announced a partnership that should increase the usability and accessibility of innovative online learning solutions for the sports groups it works with.

Driving Factors:



Rapid Digital Transformation to Support Market Development

Due to the digital revolution, sports facilities, clubs, and local stadiums, among other places, are in great demand for sports management software. Due to the increased use of digital technology in sports to quicken play and boost spectator engagement, the industry is expanding. The use of cloud-based services is the primary factor fueling the market's expansion. Additionally, it is predicted that rising software-based service penetration and rising needs for raw fan involvement would support the market's overall expansion.

High-Speed Digital Transformation Is Driving Market Expansion

Sports facilities, clubs, and local stadiums are all in high demand for sports management software due to the digital revolution. Additionally, the sector is growing due to the increased usage of digital technology in sports to speed up play and increase fan involvement. The key driver of the market's growth is the use of cloud-based services. Additionally, it is anticipated that an increase in the adoption of software-based services and the need for unfiltered fan involvement would help the market's overall expansion.

Restraining Factors:

Sports Software's High Price May Limit The Market's Expansion

Due to extremely limited IT budgets, the high cost of game software is impeding the growth of the global market for sports management software. This has an effect on the cost of sports management software. Because of this, providers of sports management software are revising their pricing and delivery strategies to better meet their clients' needs and financial constraints. In order to tackle a variety of issues, trained professionals are also necessary. Over the course of the projection period, the lack of specialists may be a barrier for the market for sports management software.

Challenging Factors:

Impact of COVID-19 to Limit Market Growth

The COVID-19 outbreak had a significant impact on the market for sports management software. The COVID -19 epidemic greatly hindered fans' ability to watch live sporting events in 2020, disrupting sports in general. The cancellation of numerous competitions and sporting events has hurt the global economy. A scalable hybrid cloud was used to support the need for engaging technology simultaneously driven by the outbreak. However, demand is anticipated to increase with a long-term kink. Due to the cancellation of many sports events, consumer shifts, and actions that significantly impacted the sector, the lockdown hurt markets worldwide.

Global Sports Management Software Market Segmentations:

Global Sports Management Software Market By Component:

Software

Services





Global Sports Management Software Market By Deployment Mode:

On-premise

Cloud

Global Sports Management Software Market By Application:

Team Management

Marketing Management

Client Management

Event Management and Scheduling

Others

Global Sports Management Software Market Regional Insights:

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the sports management software market over the forecast period due to the localisation of new technology-based solution vendors and the rising popularity of sports. Soccer, rugby, hockey, basketball, and baseball are just a few of the sports played in the area. There are also several sports leagues, the National Football League being the most lucrative. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific sports management software market is anticipated to grow significantly.





Further Report Findings:

The market in North America is expected to gain a huge portion of the global sports management software market share in the coming years because the United States is home to numerous sports management software firms.

The North American sports software market will certainly reach new heights as a result of technological advancements in sports leagues, facilities, and clubs.

In the Asia Pacific, the growth in this region is primarily driven by increasing popularity of several sporting events like cricket, basketball, and football.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Sports Management Software market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Sports Management Software market forward?

What are the Sports Management Software Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Sports Management Software Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Sports Management Software market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Application and By Geography

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Preface

Chapter 2: Report Summary

Chapter 3: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4: Global Sports Management Software Market, By Component Segment Analysis

Chapter 5: Global Sports Management Software Market, By Deployment Mode Segment Analysis

Chapter 6: Global Sports Management Software Market, By Application Segment Analysis

Chapter 7: Sports Management Software Market – Regional Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Chapter 8: Sports Management Software Market – Industry Analysis

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10: Company Profiles

Chapter 11: Research Methodology

Chapter 12: Questionnaire

Chapter 13: Related Reports

Key Insights from Primary Research/Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Sports Management Software market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 15.20%.

Through primary research, it was established that the Sports Management Software market was valued at around USD 6.5 billion in 2022.

The Sports Management Software market is segmented based on product: software and services. The software category was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

The key factor driving the market is Rapid Digital Transformation

The “North America” region will lead the global Sports Management Software market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

