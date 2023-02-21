Rosaleen Doherty Home Care Executive Named to Board of Directors of Massachusetts Home Care Aide Council

Rosaleen Doherty, owner of Right at Home and Nurse Claire Bien Aime

Right at Home Boston and Maine owner named to the the Board of Directors of Industry Organization Representing the Senior Home Care Workforce and Agencies

During the pandemic, we were in chaos and desperately trying to find avenues to bring services to our vulnerable clients at home.” — Rosaleen Doherty

SALEM, MA, US, February 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosaleen Doherty, owner of Right at Home Boston and Maine joined the board of the Home Care Aide Council for a three year term in January 2023. The Home Care Aide Council, Inc. (formerly the Massachusetts Council for Home Care Aide Services, Inc.), founded in 1967, is a nonprofit trade association established to promote the growth of home care aide services, encourage the provision of quality care, and provide information about the service. The Council is committed to enhancing quality of care throughout the home care industry by focusing on the advancement of the home care aide workforce.“ The Home Care Aide Council is the established association that represents home care aides and agencies across the Commonwealth. During the pandemic, they demonstrated leadership within our industry when we, like other healthcare service providers, were in chaos and desperately trying to find avenues to bring services to our vulnerable clients at home. At the time, Right at Home was serving almost 1,000 elders every week in their homes. We were committed to serving clients without transmitting COVID-19 because they need us for the basics of life…meal preparation, medication reminders, and personal care. If we weren’t there to help them, who would be? Our clients have Alzheimer's and dementia and suddenly we were all directed to stay home. Our workforce was essential and could not. The Home Care Aide Council interfaced with the Executive Office of Elder Affairs and kept us in the loop regarding the unrelenting efforts of the Baker administration. I will be forever grateful for their leadership, so I decided it was time to give back to this organization and our services industry here in the Commonwealth,” states Rosaleen Doherty, owner of Right at Home.Right at Home Boston and Maine is a family owned home care agency that was started in 2002 by Rosaleen Doherty and husband and business partner, Jay Kenney in 2002. They are Marblehead residents and the business is currently headquartered in downtown Salem, MA. They have expanded in their 21 years serving seniors with home care services with offices in Malden and Haverhill, Massachusetts. In 2022, they opened their first office in the Portland, Maine area Rosaleen is excited to serve in this board capacity and looks forward to the Council being a voice for the home care workforce and Massachusetts seniors who want to remain at home.About Home Care Aide Council, Inc.The Purpose of the Council is to:Establish Standards of Best Practice for Home Care Aide Services in Massachusetts for certified, non-certified and private pay home care agenciesDevelop publications and other resources home care agencies can use to ensure that their organizations comply with laws and regulations governing home care aide servicesInform our members of changes to home care aides policies and procedures on both the state and federal levels which impact their operationsAdvocate for the needs of the home care aide workforce at the state, federal and local levelsPartner with the workforce development community to provide access to career development opportunities and grants to the home care aide workforceEducate our leaders on the needs of the home care industry (including home care aides, home care clients, and home care agencies) and the link between the workforce and quality of careProvide education and training opportunity to our members and their staffAbout Right at Home Boston and MaineRight at Home is an award winning home care company that serves MA seniors in the Boston area, North Shore and the Merrimack Valley. In 2022, they opened an office to support Maine seniors in the Portland area. They offer home care to the elderly and disabled adults who want to continue to live independently. Right at Home directly employs and supervises all care staff, each of whom is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured prior to entering a client's home. Learn more at http://www.rightathomemass.net or call for more information at 877-500-CARE (2273)

