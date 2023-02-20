British-Indian Woman in World's Top 30 Coaches Sixth Year in a Row
Shweta Jhajharia, is the first and only British-Indian woman to be listed amongst Global Gurus World's Top 30 Coaching ProfessionalsSOUTHWARK, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London-based business coach, Shweta Jhajharia, is the first and only British-Indian woman to be listed amongst Global Gurus World's Top 30 Coaching Professionals for six years in a row.
Global Gurus is a well-established international organisation that independently researches, studies and identifies remarkable leaders. They are chosen purely for their contribution to their field and the impact they make. The final ranking is then decided by a public vote.
Shweta has been widely recognised by external bodies and industry panels as one of the top business coaches through more than 70 awards including Outstanding Businesswoman of the Year, Global Best Client Results, Hall of Fame Coach, two International Stevie Awards, Top 30 GlobalGurus in the world since 2017, Enterprise Coach of the Year, Millionaire Coach Award, APCTC Judges Award in Recognition of Coaching Services. She has been featured in 127 media outlets and publications. Her blog is consistently rated as the top business coaching blog in the UK and her book Sparks: Ideas to Ignite Your Business Growth is an Amazon best-seller.
"I am deeply honoured to have been recognised for the sixth year by the GlobalGurus team and voters," Jhajharia said. "It is an incredible achievement that highlights our commitment to delivering high quality business coaching services and exceptional results for our clients. A big congratulations to everyone who has contributed to this accomplishment! “
Shweta’s innovative and well-distinguished High Performing Executive (HPeX) programme (https://growthidea.co.uk/hpex-board) brings together the power of a Board of Directors, a world-class peer coaching experience and a strong Non-Executive Leadership team to work alongside SME business leaders. HPeX members consistently see measurable personal and professional growth alongside the growth of their businesses. On an average, business sees an increase of 214% in their asset value within 18 months. In her no-nonsense style, she backs all her programmes with her unique and measurable 6-month ROI guarantee.
‘’Shweta is an incredible force who drives all her clients forward to achieve their best possible. Her businesses reflect her own strong culture of competence, non-negotiable integrity, commitment to delivering results, and uncompromising care.’’
