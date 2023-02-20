Heat Transfer Fluids Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.6 percent reaching USD 5.42 Bn during the forecast period

Heat Transfer Fluids Market size reached USD 2.80 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.42 billion by 2029 Heat Transfer Fluids, growing at a CAGR of 8.6 % during the forecast period.

Heat Transfer Fluids Market Report Scope

Market Size in 2021 USD 2.80 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 5.42 Bn. CAGR 8.6 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 289 No. of Tables 121 No. of Charts and Figures 112 Segment Covered Type and End-User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The increasing demand for Heat Transfer Fluids in the oil and gas industry drives the market growth

The heat transfer fluids have excellent oxidation and thermal stability and they are widely used in open-vented heat transfer systems, laminating and calendaring rolls, chemical processing equipment, molds and dyes in the plastic and rubber industries as well as die-cast zinc and aluminum alloys. The pricing of the raw materials of heat transfer fluids is a major issue for the manufacturers. The prices of raw materials are directly affected by the fluctuations in the prices of crude oil . The fire and explosion hazards of heat transfer fluids are expected to hamper the Heat Transfer Fluids Market growth during the forecast period.

The Heat Transfer Fluids Market in the Asia Pacific region dominated the global market with the largest market share in 2021

The demand for heat transfer fluid is increasing in the region mainly due to the increasing investment in the chemical industry by consumer products, electronics, automotive industry, construction, energy & resources and health & nutrition. The growing industries in the region provide several opportunities for manufacturing enterprises to increase their market share.

The North American Heat Transfer Fluids Market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. This growth in the region is majorly due to the stringent regulatory policies to reduce carbon emissions.

Heat Transfer Fluids Market Segmentation

By Type

Mineral Oils

Silicones & Aromatics

GlycolS



By End-User

Oil & Gas

Concentrated solar power

Chemicals & Processing

Renewable energy

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Automotive



Based on Type, the largest market share was held by the minerals oil segment in 2021. Compared to other fluids, mineral oil is less expensive and is easy to implement. Based on End-User, the oil and Gas segment holds the largest share of the market. Heat transfer fluids have many applications in the oil and Gas processing industry.

Heat Transfer Fluids Market Key Competitors include:

Dow (US)

Eastman Chemical Company (US)

Exxon Mobil (US)

Chevron Corporation (US)

Paratherm (US)

Radco Industries (US)

Interlube Corporation (US)

MacDermid, Inc. (US)

Dynalene, Inc. (US)

Caldera (US)

Huntsman Corporation (US)

Phillips 66 (US)

Schaeffer Manufacturing Co. (US)

ISEL (US)

Schultz Canada Chemicals Ltd. (Canada)

Suncor Energy Inc. (canada)

Lanxess (Germany)

Arkema S.A. (France)

Global Heat Transfer (UK)

Royal Dutch Shell plc. (UK)

Solvay (Belgium)

Dalian Richfortune Chemicals Co., Ltd. (China)

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (India)

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (India)

Sasol Limited (South Africa)

Clariant AG (Switzerland)

Key questions answered in the Heat Transfer Fluids Market are:

What are Heat Transfer Fluids?

What are the global trends in the Heat Transfer Fluids Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Heat Transfer Fluids Market?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Heat Transfer Fluids Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in the Heat Transfer Fluids Market?

How are the developments in the oil and gas industry expected to influence the Heat Transfer Fluids Market growth?

What are the major challenges that the Heat Transfer Fluids Market could face in the future?

Who held the largest market share in Heat Transfer Fluids Market?

Which is the fastest growing segment in the Heat Transfer Fluids Market?

What are the major challenges for the growth of the Heat Transfer Fluids Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, End-User and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

