Gov. Henry McMaster, Congressman Jim Clyburn, State Officials to Provide Update on State's Efforts to Expand Broadband Access

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Congressman Jim Clyburn will be joined by state officials from the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) and S.C. Department of Administration (Admin) for a statehouse news conference to provide an update on the state's ongoing efforts to expand broadband access to South Carolinians statewide, tomorrow, Tuesday, February 21 at 10:00 AM.

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, Congressman Jim Clyburn, state officials from ORS, and Admin

WHAT: News conference to provide an update on the state’s efforts to expand broadband access statewide

WHEN: Tomorrow, Tuesday, February 21 at 10:00 AM.

WHERE: Statehouse, first floor lobby, Columbia, S.C.