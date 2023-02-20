Greenhouse Horticulture Market Growth : Rise in demand for food due to surging population

Greenhouse Horticulture

Based on the crop type, the fruits and vegetables segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global greenhouse horticulture industry is segmented on the basis of product, type, and region. By product the market is classified into fruits & vegetables, nursery crops, flowers & ornamentals, and others. By type, the market is classified into plastic greenhouse and glass greenhouse. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

“Greenhouse Horticulture Market," The greenhouse horticulture market size was $32.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $65.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16982

Greenhouse horticulture is another name for protected cropping. Protected cropping involves the use of a greenhouse, glasshouse, shade house, or screen house. During this process, crops such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers are grown within or under shelter. The greenhouse provides crops with a controlled environment that protects them from harsh climatic conditions and pests. Furthermore, a controlled environment boosts crop yield, which is why greenhouses are becoming more popular in Africa, India, and the Middle East.

Rise in demand for food due to surging population drives the global greenhouse horticulture market growth. Furthermore, need of greenhouse technology for improving crop yield and rooftop farming trends has opened new growth opportunities for the market. Need for food in emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific and increase in demand for fresh food in the Middle-east regions has boosted popularity of greenhouse horticulture activities.

Buy This Report (180 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/3f8e896e6f44c5bb35f30be82dee5d95

The report focuses on the global greenhouse horticulture market share, greenhouse horticulture market trends, and the major products & applications, where greenhouse horticulture is practiced. It further highlights numerous factors that influence the greenhouse horticulture market growth market growth, such as forecast, trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and roles of different key players that shape the market. The report focuses on greenhouse horticulture market demand in various countries, presenting data in terms of both value and volume. The revenue is calculated by proliferating the volume by region-specific prices, considering the region-wise differentiated prices.

COVID-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in scarce supply of agriculture products, thereby impacting agricultural supply chain. This hindered the growth of greenhouse horticulture market.

Strict implementation of social distancing norms disrupted the availability of the skilled workforce and this caused disruption in routine activities and delay in crop harvesting. This, in turn, hampered greenhouse horticulture activities.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16982

The global greenhouse horticulture market analysis covers the detailed profile of Richel Group, Rough Brothers, Inc., Certhon, Poly-Tex, Inc., Europrogress, Luiten Greenhouses, Sotrafa, Netafim, Dalsem, and Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV., among others, among others.

Key Findings of the Study

On the basis of type, the fruits and vegetable segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the position during the forecast period.

Similar Reports:

Biostimulant Market Expected to Reach $8.0 Billion by 2031

Coconut Products Market Expected to Reach $31.1 billion by 2026

Upcoming Reports:

Tebuconazole Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tebuconazole-market

Malathion Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/malathion-market

Lambda Cyhalothrin Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lambda-cyhalothrin-market

Botanical Pesticides Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/botanical-pesticides-market

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research