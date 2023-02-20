Digital Health Market Size & Share Estimated to Touch $430.52 Bn by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report by Vantage Market Research, the global Digital Health Market size was valued at USD 145.57 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 430.52 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2020 to 2028. North America is expected to be the largest market for digital health due to the increasing adoption of digital health technologies, favorable government initiatives, and a well-established healthcare infrastructure. Europe and Asia Pacific are also expected to witness significant growth in the digital health market due to increasing healthcare expenditure and growing awareness of digital health technologies.



Digital Health Market Overview

The digital health market is a rapidly growing sector within the healthcare industry that incorporates technology to enhance healthcare services and improve patient outcomes. Digital health solutions encompass a wide range of technologies and applications, including telemedicine, mobile health (mHealth), electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchange (HIE), and clinical decision support systems (CDSS), among others.

The digital health market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by a combination of factors such as increasing demand for patient-centered care, rising healthcare costs, advances in technology, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the adoption of digital health technologies, with telemedicine and virtual care becoming a critical component of the healthcare delivery system.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/digital-health-market-1297/request-sample

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

Executive Summary: This section provides an overview of the report, including its purpose, methodology, and key findings.

Market Overview: This section provides an introduction to the market, including its size, growth potential, and key drivers.

Competitive Landscape: This section analyzes the competitive landscape of the market, including the key players, their market share, and their strategies.

Market Segmentation: This section provides a detailed analysis of the market by segment, including product type, application, and region.

Market Trends: This section identifies the current and emerging trends in the market, including technological advances, regulatory changes, and consumer preferences.

Market Challenges: This section identifies the major challenges facing the market, including economic, regulatory, and competitive factors.

Future Outlook: This section provides a forecast of the market's growth and development over the next 3-5 years.

Conclusion: This section summarizes the key findings of the report and provides recommendations for businesses operating in the market.

Digital Health Market Dynamics

The digital health market is shaped by several key dynamics, including technological advances, regulatory changes, demographic shifts, and changing consumer preferences. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for businesses operating in the digital health market to stay competitive and drive growth. Some of the key dynamics that are currently shaping the digital health market include:

Technological Advances: The rapid pace of technological innovation is a key driver of the digital health market. Advances in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics are enabling the development of new digital health solutions that are more effective, efficient, and personalized.

Regulatory Changes: The digital health market is highly regulated, with new laws and regulations being introduced regularly. These changes can impact the market by creating new opportunities for businesses that are able to comply with the regulations, or by limiting the growth potential of those that are not.

Demographic Shifts: The aging of the population is driving demand for digital health solutions that can help manage chronic conditions and provide remote care. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving demand for digital health solutions that can help prevent, diagnose, and treat these conditions.

Changing Consumer Preferences: Consumers are increasingly looking for digital health solutions that are easy to use, accessible, and affordable. They are also seeking solutions that are personalized to their individual needs and preferences.

Industry Consolidation: The digital health market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small and medium-sized players. However, the market is undergoing consolidation, with larger players acquiring smaller ones to expand their offerings and gain market share.

Data Privacy and Security: The collection and sharing of health data is a key issue in the digital health market, and businesses that are able to protect the privacy and security of this data will have a competitive advantage.

Overall, the digital health market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving space, with many different factors shaping its growth and development. Businesses that are able to stay ahead of these trends and respond quickly to changing market conditions will be best positioned for success.

Top Players in the Digital Health Market:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (US)

Cisco Systems (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

McKesson Corporation (US)

Cerner Corporation (US)



For Additional Information on Digital Health Market Players and Detail List, Download a Report PDF Brochure

Digital Health Market Future Trends

The digital health market is expected to continue its rapid growth in the coming years, driven by a number of future trends. Some of the key trends that are expected to shape the digital health market in the near future include:

Telemedicine and Virtual Care: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telemedicine and virtual care, and these trends are expected to continue in the future. As healthcare organizations seek to provide more convenient and cost-effective care, telemedicine and virtual care solutions will become increasingly important.

Personalized Medicine: Advances in genomic research and precision medicine are leading to the development of more personalized digital health solutions. These solutions will enable healthcare providers to tailor their treatments to individual patients, improving outcomes and reducing costs.

Wearable Devices and Remote Monitoring: Wearable devices and remote monitoring solutions are already popular, and their use is expected to increase in the future. These devices can help patients manage chronic conditions, improve adherence to treatment plans, and provide real-time feedback to healthcare providers.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: Artificial intelligence and machine learning are expected to play an increasingly important role in the digital health market. These technologies can help healthcare providers analyze large amounts of data, identify patterns, and make more accurate diagnoses and treatment decisions.

Blockchain: Blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving the security and privacy of patient data. As the use of electronic health records and other digital health solutions becomes more widespread, the need for secure and trustworthy data storage and sharing solutions will only increase.

Health and Wellness Apps: The use of health and wellness apps is expected to grow in the future as more people seek to take control of their own health. These apps can help individuals track their progress, set goals, and receive personalized recommendations based on their health data.

Overall, the future of the digital health market looks bright, with a wide range of new and innovative solutions expected to emerge in the coming years. Businesses that are able to stay ahead of these trends and develop cutting-edge digital health solutions will be well-positioned for success.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/digital-health-market-1297/0

Recent Developments

In 2022, Allscripts Healthcare Solution, Inc announced the relaunch of its application store as the Allscripts App Expo. The clients can now have an engaging way to identify all applications built and certified through the Allscripts Developer Program.



Digital Health Market Segmentation

By Technology

Telehealthcare

mHealth

Healthacare Analytics

Digital Health Systems

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services



Digital Health Market Regional Analysis:

North America: North America is the largest market for digital health, accounting for a significant share of the global market. The region is characterized by high healthcare expenditure, strong technological infrastructure, and supportive regulatory environment. The presence of large tech giants and startups in the region, coupled with a high level of consumer awareness and adoption of digital health solutions, has helped to fuel growth in the market.

Europe: Europe is another major market for digital health, with a significant share of the global market. The region has a strong healthcare system, supportive regulatory environment, and a high level of technological infrastructure, which has helped to drive growth in the market. The focus of the region has been on telemedicine, remote monitoring, and chronic disease management.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is a rapidly growing market for digital health, driven by increasing healthcare expenditure, growing population, and improving healthcare infrastructure. The region has a high level of technological adoption and is witnessing a significant rise in digital health startups, which is expected to drive growth in the market.

Latin America: The Latin America market for digital health is characterized by a growing population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and supportive government initiatives. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring solutions.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa market for digital health is characterized by a growing population, rising healthcare expenditure, and improving healthcare infrastructure. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of digital health solutions and the emergence of startups in the region.



Browse Market Data Tables and Figures spread through 159 Pages and in-depth TOC on Digital Health Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the current size and growth rate of the digital health market, and what are the key drivers of this growth?

What are the major trends and developments shaping the digital health market, and how are they likely to evolve in the future?

What are the key challenges and opportunities facing businesses in the digital health market, and how can they overcome these challenges and take advantage of these opportunities?

Who are the major players in the digital health market, and what are their market shares, strategies, and competitive advantages?

What are the key products and services offered in the digital health market, and how are they differentiated from one another?

What are the major regulatory and policy issues affecting the digital health market, and how are these likely to evolve in the future?

What are the major market segments and sub-segments in the digital health market, and what are their growth prospects and opportunities?

What are the major geographical regions and countries in the digital health market, and what are their growth prospects and opportunities?

What are the major technological innovations and advancements in the digital health market, and how are they likely to impact the market in the future?

What are the major investment and funding trends in the digital health market, and how are they likely to evolve in the future?

Read Full Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/digital-health-market-1297

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 145.57 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 430.52 Billion CAGR 16.9% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cisco Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

Blog: