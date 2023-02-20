AI and Big Data Expo North America Networking Party to be held at Levi’s Stadium!

The AI and Big Data Expo North America (17-18th May) is excited to announce that the venue for the official networking party is the Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The event networking party will take place on the evening of the 17th May, following the first day of the conference at the nearby Santa Clara Convention Center. The event will be hosted at the prestigious Levi's 501 Club at the Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers! Paying attendees will have the chance to enjoy an evening of networking and create contacts with some of the industry's biggest names from 6pm to 10pm following Day 1 of the conference.The networking party will allow you to share your experiences of the day and will provide the opportunity to meet with existing and new business partners in a more relaxed setting, with free food and drinks provided. This opportunity is open for Gold Pass Holders, Ultimate Pass Holders, Speakers, Press, Sponsors, and Exhibitors.WHAT ELSE TO EXPECT?Over the course of two days at the AI and Big Data Expo North America you will have a chance to listen to knowledge-packed presentations, visit exhibition stalls and connect with the representatives of some of the world's biggest brands, all implementing the latest in AI & Big Data technologies within their sectors.In addition to the exhibition floor accessible for free to everyone, Gold tickets will offer an opportunity to listen to knowledge-packed presentations and panel discussions featuring key players sharing their expertise and insights about Artificial intelligence. The event agenda promises to discuss such hot topics as:Responsible AI, Ethical AI, AI Against Hackers, AI Led Personalization, Data Monetization, Data Quality Management, Enterprise Adoption of AI, The Augmented Workforce, The Rise of AIOps, Embracing AI to Drive Digital Transformation, Building Trust Through Explainability for AI and many more!Ultimate ticket holders will have a chance to join additional sessions at co-located expos, including:Edge Computing, IoT Tech, Digital Transformation, Cyber Security & Cloud, and Blockchain.TICKETSEarly bird tickets are now available at a discounted rate of 40% off, but hurry as the prices will increase on Monday 20th of March! Be sure to secure your spot at this exciting event as it will have been the lowest price point available.

