Med-X to Showcase Nature-Cide Product Portfolio at the Veseris Global Sales Meeting on February 21, 2023

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2023 / Med-X, Inc., a leading innovator of all-natural green scene bio-solutions addressing the pest control, health and wellness markets, today announced that the Company will attend the 2023 Veseris Global Sales Meeting on February 21, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Veseris Global Sales Meeting is a worldwide meeting that brings together the top industry suppliers and Veseris sales representatives to understand the needs and wants of their global network of pest control operator partners. The Veseris Global Sales Meeting presents a significant education opportunity, whereby the company can continue converting and adding pest control businesses to the use of Nature-Cide products for the 2023 fiscal year and beyond.

Veseris Global Sales Meeting - Supplier Tradeshow

Date: February 21, 2023

Location: Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort | Phoenix, AZ

"The Veseris Global Sales meeting represents yet another incredible opportunity to continue educating Veseris personnel on our Nature-Cide product line as an alternative to harmful chemicals - better for the health of consumers, pest control operators and the environment," said Matthew Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Med-X. "Distribution sales meetings like this are an important part of our multi-pronged sales strategy, enabling us to address a large base of our distribution partner personnel in a cost-effective manner. I look forward to working closely with our team to educate Veseris sales representatives on the inherent benefits of Nature-Cide, which helps us to forge exciting new partnerships with pest control operators globally."

About Med-X, Inc.

Med-X, Inc. is a leading innovator of all-natural green scene bio-solutions addressing the international pest control , health and wellness markets. Capitalizing on its diverse family of in-house brands to offer safe alternatives to conventional chemical and pharmaceutical products using all-natural ingredients, Med-X's comprehensive go-to-market strategy includes an integrated e-commerce, brick and mortar distributor and on-site services presence in key national markets. For more information, please visit www.medx-rx.com .

