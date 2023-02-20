Leather Goods Market Size to Hit $738.61 Billion by 2030 | At 6.7% CAGR

Pune, India, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global leather goods market size stood at USD 440.64 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to expand from USD 468.49 billion in 2023 to USD 738.61 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% over the estimated period. The surge can be attributed to various types of leather such as synthetic and full-grain leather.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report, titled "Leather Goods Market, 2023-2030".

Industry Recorded Reduced Product Demand Amid COVID-19 Pandemic



The coronavirus pandemic resulted in lockdowns across the globe for controlling the spread of the virus. The restrictions put a halt on industries as well as manufacturing units. This impacted the product demand to some extent. However, the ease of lockdown restrictions in 2020 across various countries led to an increase in sustainable consumer spending and the revival of product demand.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/leather-goods-market-104405

Leather Goods Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 6.7% 2030 Value Projection USD 738.61 billion Base Year 2022 Leather Goods Market Size in 2022 USD 440.64 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 227 Segments Covered By Source, By Product, By End-User, By Region Leather Goods Market Growth Drivers Rise in Demand for Luxury Goods to Propel Market Growth Adverse Effect of Leather Production on the Environment to Restrain the Market Growth

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the leather goods market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Hermes International (France)

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (France)

Kering (France)

Prada (Italy)

Capri Holdings (U.S.)

Vf Corporation (U.S.)

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)

R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Adriano Di Marti (Mexico)

Broke Mate (India)

Segments:

Synthetic Leather to Gain Traction Owing to Increasing Costs

On the basis of source, the market is subdivided into synthetic leather and full-grain leather. The synthetic leather segment is expected to register commendable expansion over the forecast period. The rise can be credited to the rising product demand in the footwear and apparel industry.

Footwear Segment to Record Substantial Growth Driven by Prevalence of Durable Footwear

Based on product, the market for leather goods is segmented into luggage, apparel, footwear, and others. Of these, the footwear segment is slated to register appreciable growth throughout the estimated period. The surge can be attributed to the escalating demand for durable footwear.

Men Segment to Register Commendable Growth Due to Surging Demand for Luxury Footwear

On the basis of end-user, the market is fragmented into women, men, and kids. The men's segment is poised to record substantial expansion over the forecast period. The escalation is being driven by the higher requirement for formal wear, leather shoes, jackets, and other goods.

Based on geography, the market has been analyzed across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/leather-goods-market-104405

Report Coverage:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key factors propelling the business scenario over the forthcoming years. It further gives an insight into the major aspects driving industry growth across various regions. Some of the additional aspects include the vital steps taken by leading market participants for strengthening their business position.

Drivers and Restraints:

Market Value to Surge Owing to Growing Demand for Luxury Goods

One of the major aspects propelling the leather goods market growth is the rising prevalence of natural leather as a luxury product and the escalating product usage in fashion shows. The market expansion is further impelled by the growing demand for handmade and customized goods.

However, the industry expansion may be hindered due to the process of leather production from animal hides and skins.

Regional Insights:



Europe to Lead Driven by Presence of Major Manufacturers

The Europe leather goods market share is expected to register appreciable expansion throughout the study period. The surge can be credited to the increasing footwear demand and the presence of major manufacturers in the region.

North America is estimated to record commendable growth over the estimated period. The rise is being driven by the substantial demand for luxury goods in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Major Players Enter into Partnership Deals to Enhance Product Reach

Key leather goods companies are focused on the adoption of various initiatives for strengthening their position in the market. These include acquisitions, merger agreements, and the formation of alliances. Besides, several companies are entering into collaborations and partnership deals to increase their geographical footprint.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/leather-goods-market-104405

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Impact of COVID on Supply Chain of the Leather Goods Market Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Leather Goods Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019 – 2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Source Full Grain Leather Synthetic Leather By Product Apparel Luggage Footwear Others By End User By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/leather-goods-market-104405

Key Industry Development:

April 2020 – Air Jordan and Dior rolled out its new sneakers Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior produced from the same Italian leather that is used by Dior for its bags.

Check out more Related Insights by Fortune Business Insights:



Handbag Market Size to Surpass USD 78.46 Billion by 2028 | At 6.7% CAGR

North America Handbag Market to Reach USD 17.91 Billion by 2028; Rising Need to Own Purses for Daily Usage among Women to Boost Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Bathtub Market Size to Hit USD 15.10 Billion by 2029 | At 5.72% CAGR

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs