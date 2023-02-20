Submit Release
Elite Spectrum ABA is Accepting Patients in Baytown, TX. The Company Provides Individualized Autism Services.

‍BAYTOWN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Spectrum ABA has opened a new location in Baytown, TX, and is now accepting new patients. Elite offers individualized therapy services for children with autism, such as Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy to help them learn and develop skills.

Services Provided by Elite Spectrum ABA

Elite Spectrum ABA is passionate about helping persons with autism succeed. Our comprehensive list of services include ABA therapy, Occupational Therapy (OT), Speech Therapy, Physical Therapy, Social Skills Groups, School Shadowing and more. These services are designed to empower individuals on the autism spectrum to develop essential abilities that may otherwise be difficult to acquire. We work with our students to sharpen their communication, speech, language, life skills and social skills.

How Elite Spectrum ABA is Different

We are owner-operated and provide outstanding service. Our lead behavior analysts have over 25 years of experience and specialize in helping individuals of all ages. Our therapists are passionate about helping families of children with autism. Our technicians are certified by the BACB and many are working towards degrees. They are devoted to the science of ABA and using its concepts to improve lives. Elite Spectrum is committed to providing individualized care to children with autism, including creating a treatment plan tailored to their needs. We encourage communication between parents and caregivers and have a dedicated app that provides parents with information about their child's day.

How to Reach Elite Spectrum ABA

If you or someone you know could benefit from our services, please reach out to Elite Spectrum ABA for more information. We are committed to helping our clients reach their goals. To learn more or schedule a free consultation, you can reach us in a few different ways:

Call our Baytown office at (832) 281-3997

Email us at info@elitespectrumaba.com

Visit our website at www.elitespectrumaba.com

Media Contact:

Tamara Alexander

(832) 281-3997

353857@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elite-spectrum-aba-is-accepting-patients-in-baytown-tx-the-company-provides-individualized-autism-services-301749992.html

SOURCE Elite Spectrum ABA

