Fundraising University Ranked Among the Top Franchises in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500®

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundraising University was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 44th annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2023 Franchise 500® ranks Fundraising University as #1 in Category and among the Top 500 overall for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"The past year underscores the extraordinary opportunities that the franchise industry presents for entrepreneurs of all levels," says Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to our 44th annual Franchise 500 list represent some of the most innovative, creative, and trusted brands across many industries and highlight what it takes to build the kind of momentum that drives long-lasting success."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 44-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Over its 44 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Fundraising University's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view Fundraising University in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 . Results can also be seen in the January/February 2023 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 17th.

