Expanded Polypropylene Foam Global Market Report 2023: Demand in Furniture, Packaging, Automotive and Electronics Industries Bolsters Growth

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product (Low Density, Medium Density, High Density), By Application (Bumpers, Roof Pillars, Seat Bracing, Armrests, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global expanded polypropylene foam market size is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.24% from 2023 to 2030. The market for EPP foam is anticipated to increase as lightweight, reusable, non-toxic materials become more common in furniture, packaging solutions, automotive components, ducting, sealing, and electronic items.

The various densities of the foam are suitable for a range of uses, including furniture, consumer products, and packaging, along with several physical properties including impact resistance, noise insulation, and thermal insulation. Due to the growing number of end uses for it, the expanded polypropylene foam market is anticipated to expand.

The usage of PU, PE, PVC, PP, and acrylic materials for automobile parts such as hood and door panels, trim components, floor, and bumper parts are a result of technological advancements in the automotive industry and the increased emphasis on energy efficiency, light, and durable materials. Foam materials are used in seating, trim, and bumpers to help lighten the vehicle and increase its longevity, fuel efficiency, ride comfort, and total cost. The growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles has increased the need for strong, lightweight materials. Over the course of the forecast period, this is anticipated to fuel demand for EPP foam in the automotive industry.

High investments and increasing consumer disposable income and changing lifestyles are expected to drive the growth of the automotive sector in the country. Countries including Brazil, Japan, and Mexico are following similar trends prevailing in India, which, in turn, is likely to propel the demand for EPP foam in automotive applications. Furthermore, the presence of stringent government regulations regarding pollution control, noise control, and fuel efficiency in cars has led manufacturers to focus on the aforementioned features.

High-density expanded polypropylene foams are used for energy management systems like bumpers, side tails, and safety parts of vehicles. They are also used in industrial packaging applications due to their strength against impacts. With the increasing consumption of lightweight and premium products, the demand for high-density expanded polypropylene foam is expected to rise during the forecast period. Rising demand for electric and hybrid cars at a global level is likely to propel the use of light and chemically stable materials for auto components. This is further anticipated to rise the demand for EPP foam and molded products over the forecast period.

Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the high-density product accounted for a prominent share of the market in 2022 and is further expected to witness prominent growth during the forecast period.

Bumpers application dominated the market and accounted for more than 42% of the revenue share in 2022. Expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam is suitable for automobile applications for its properties like lightweight, durability, recyclability, and improved performance for energy management. This factor is expected to boost the expanded polypropylene foam market in the bumpers industry.

As of 2022, the Asia Pacific accounted for more than 40.0% of the market share in terms of revenue. The growing population, changing lifestyles, and rise in purchasing power among consumers have propelled the growth of packaged food and beverages, which, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for EPP foam in the region.

Major top players are continuously working on developing their manufacturing plants owing to the increased usage of expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam in the consumer goods industry. For instance, In January 2022, With nearly 100% recycled material, JSP created ARPRO Revolution. This product is ideal for non-technical uses like furniture, leisure, and packaging because it has the lowest carbon footprint.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 - 2030

4.2 High Density

4.3 Low Density

4.4 Medium Density

Chapter 5 Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 - 2030

5.2 Bumpers

5.3 Roof pillars

5.4 Seat bracing

5.5 Armrests

5.6 Others

Chapter 6 Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market: Regional Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

JSP

BASF SE

KANEKA CORPORATION

DS Smith

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

Hanwha Group

Sonoco Products Company

Knauf Industries

Izoblok

DONGSHIN INDUSTRY INCORPORATED

Clark Foam Products Corporation

Paracoat Products Ltd.

Molan-Pino South Africa

Signode Industrial Group LLC

Armacel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iyih26

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900