Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Report 2023: Increasing Need for Home Healthcare Devices Boosts Demand

The global vital signs monitoring devices market size is expected to reach USD 18.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.4%. The growing prevalence of lifestyle-associated chronic conditions and rising demand for advanced monitoring devices in developing countries, such as China, India, Thailand, and Brazil, are the major factors driving the market growth.

The availability of monitoring systems at competitive prices and increasing disposable income are also expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. The introduction of advanced, integrated vital signs monitoring solutions and the growing trend of using these devices in home healthcare settings & all-time wearable devices for chronic patients will support the market growth.

Blood pressure monitors are the largest product segment due to the increasing incidence of hypertension and the high demand for BP monitors designed for personal use. The hospital end-use segment dominated the market in 2021 due to the factors, such as the huge patient pool, financing capability, and the requirement for vital signs monitors in bulk in hospitals.

The product demand escalated drastically in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 as a daily measurement of the vital signs was the crucial parameter to be looked for in identifying the presence of the virus. These devices can also provide facility-based surveillance for healthcare-associated infections, including infections in healthcare workers and inpatients, which is one of the vital components of the COVID-19 infection prevention and control measures. The product usage for in-home settings also saw a surge with respect to maintaining patient and provider safety while also allowing real-time access to vital signs via Cloud Portals.

By product, BP monitors held the largest market share in 2021 and are expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR from 2022 to 2030

The hospital end-use segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period owing to the high demand for advanced devices

North America dominated the global market in 2021. The presence of major market players and high adoption rates of advanced technologies are the key factors attributed to the segment growth

The industry is highly competitive. Various manufacturers are focusing on new product launches, technological innovations, collaborations, and regional expansion as major strategic initiatives

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 111 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global

