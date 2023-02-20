Submit Release
News Search

There were 964 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 363,145 in the last 365 days.

The Brains Reveals SEO Fundamentals That Will Grow Your Medical Practice

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When used correctly, SEO can help drive organic, targeted and relevant traffic to your website from Google and other search engines, helping you to increase your patient pool. When discussing healthcare for SEO, there are two key fundamentals that medical practices must focus on in order to gain more traffic and attract more patients.

One of the main focuses for medical practices is improving local visibility and helping practices rank high in search engine results pages (SERPs) for relevant keywords. Implementing the right ad campaigns and keywords can make a substantial difference to whether businesses can outrank their competitors, while making it easier for potential patients to find them. Medical practices failing to optimise for local SEO are doing themselves a disservice and, ultimately, losing out to competitors at this extremely competitive time.

Another key factor is establishing your practice as an authority industry leader by posting regular high-quality content that is relevant to readers. Improving your blog pages can contribute to an enhanced user experience and build trust. Blog pots are a fantastic way to demonstrate your expertise as medical professionals while communicating in an approachable way that patients will appreciate – all too often, medical practices fail to build and maintain a quality blog, to their detriment.

Speaking of the importance of SEO for healthcare, James Speyer, Head of SEO at The Brains, says:

“Implementing a well-rounded SEO strategy can without a doubt help grow your business nationally and online, however, that doesn’t take away the importance of focusing on attracting a local audience, too.

Medical practices must consider the benefits of attracting their local community – with the correct number of search terms, creative and engaging content and strategic ad campaigns, practices can begin to appeal to their local community’s needs and create a solid and loyal customer base, while also driving your SERPs rankings.”

About The Brains:

The Brains is a leading digital marketing agency in London, focused on strategies that offer unbeatable ROI and long-term business success. The Brains offers SEO, PPC, content marketing and SEO services, as well as SEO consultancy for business.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/the-brains-reveals-seo-fundamentals-that-will-grow-your-medical-practice/


The Brains
86-90 Paul Street
London
London EC2A 4NE
United Kingdom

0333 050 7328

https://thebrainsmarketing.co.uk/

Primary Logo

You just read:

The Brains Reveals SEO Fundamentals That Will Grow Your Medical Practice

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.