Fluid Power Equipment Market is Projected to Reach USD 38.45 Billion, at a 6.01% CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Fluid Power Equipment Market Research Report Information By Type (Hydraulic and Pneumatic), By Component (Pumps, Motors, Valves, Cylinder, Steel Tube and Compression Fitting, Accumulators, and Accessories), By Application (Construction, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food Processing, Packaging, Semiconductor, and Others) And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Fluid Power Equipment Market Research Report Information By Component, Region, and Application – Market Forecast Till 2030”, the fluid power equipment market is projected to flourish substantially during the assessment era from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy growth rate of approximately 6.01%. The reports further predict the market to attain a valuation of around USD 38.45 Billion by the end of 2030. As per the analysis, the market was worth about USD 23.45 Billion in 2021.

Global Fluid Power Equipment Market Overview

Fluid power equipment is utilized for power transmission in various places. It is split into two kinds. The global fluid power equipment market has grown immensely in the last few years. The main parameter supporting the development of the market is the increasing need for water and wastewater infrastructure. Furthermore, the rapid population growth is also predicted to influence the market's growth over the coming years positively. Moreover, the growing investments in infrastructure development are also likely to boost the market's expansion during the projection timeframe.

Competitive Analysis

The catalog for the leading participants across the global fluid power equipment market includes players such as:

Daikin

Bosch Rexroth

Sparrows Group

Eaton Corporation

Fluid Systems Inc

Parker Hannifin

AGILOX

Kawasaki

Kent Fluid Power Ltd

Fluid-Power Equipment Inc

Moog Inc

Among others.





Market USP Covered

Fluid Power Equipment Market Drivers

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 USD 38.45 Billion CAGR during 2022-2030 6.01% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Component, Application, and Region Key Market Opportunities The rising demand for construction equipment in the infrastructure projects Key Market Dynamics Growing demand from the food & beverage industry globally Rising need for water and wastewater infrastructure in Asia-Pacific



Fluid Power Equipment Market Restraints

On the other hand, the lack of awareness regarding the benefits of these fluid power equipment is projected to hamper the performance of the market. Furthermore, initial capital investments are also likely to impact the market's performance over the assessment era negatively.

COVID-19 Impact

The global health hazard in the form of COVID-19 has had an immense influence on the majority of the end-use industry sectors. Seeing the fast spread of the infectious disease, various governments across the globe unveiled restricted or complete lockdowns for a relatively long time. Accordingly, industry procedures were stopped, and some companies shut down. The fluid power equipment market encountered several unexpected disputes during the pandemic due to the sharp fall in demand for vehicles and the travel restrictions compulsory. On the other hand, with the rapid vaccination rates and all the global industrial companies returning to normal, the market is projected to observe sizable expansion over the estimated timeframe.

Fluid Power Equipment Market Segment Analysis

Among all the types, the Hydraulic segment held the top place across the global fluid power equipment market in the year 2021. The main parameter supporting the development of the segment is the high efficiency offered by it. Furthermore, the segment is highly known to be cost-effective, which in turn is catalyzing the demand for the systems across the global market.



Among all the components, the Motors segment is predicted to secure the top spot across the global market for fluid power equipment over the review era. The motors are crucial in various end-user sectors such as industrial and automotive. Given the ability to offer high power output and torque, the motors are highly implemented across several applications. Furthermore, the advancements in technology have also contributed to the efficiency and performance, making them more cost-effective for companies seeking reliable solutions for various applications, which in turn is also likely to catalyze the development of the segment over the assessment era.

Among all the application areas, the Construction segment held the top spot across the global market for fluid power equipment in the year 2021. With fluid power technology, construction organizations can enhance accuracy and efficiency, improve safety on the job site, and lower costs. The equipment is widely utilized across a broad range of application areas, such as demolition, excavation, and material handling.

Fluid Power Equipment Market Regional Analysis

The MRFR research documents imply that the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to ensure the lead across the global market for fluid power equipment over the assessment era. The rise in investment in construction activities across evolving economies such as India, China, etc., is believed to be the main factor catalyzing regional market performance. The region has China as the main growth contributor. In contrast, India is projected to exhibit the maximum growth rate over the coming years. the main application for this equipment across these regions is fluid transfer. All of these aspects contribute to the development of the regional market.



The North American region is predicted to display considerable development over the assessment era. The regional market has the US as the leading growth contributor.

