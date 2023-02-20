Global Almond Oil Market Is Expected to Generate $5,584.4 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Increasing demand from emerging economies serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global almond oil market. Based on type, the sweet almond oil segment held the highest share in 2020. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global almond oil market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global almond oil market garnered $1,456.3 million in 2020 and is estimated to generate $5,584.4 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report extensively analyzes changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 $1,456.3 million Market Size in 2031 $5,584.4 million CAGR 13.0%

Increase in preference for natural ingredients

Growing applications in the pharmaceutical industry Opportunities Growing applications in the pharmaceutical industry

Increasing demand from emerging economies Restraints High prices of almond oil

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global almond oil market. The major almond oil markets, such as North America and Europe, are the two worst-hit regions by the spread of COVID-19.

The pandemic has caused unbelievable demolition with the deficiency of thousands of lives and a large number of affirmed cases. Globally, individuals are holing up and avoiding public spots and occasions to abstain from contracting or spreading the sickness. The COVID-19 flare-up is contrarily affecting the general inventory network in the food and drink market.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global almond oil market based on Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the sweet almond oil segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for around two-third of the global almond oil market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the bitter almond oil segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the cosmetic segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than 70% of the global almond oil market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the other segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on the distribution channel, the cosmetic discounters segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-sevenths of the global almond oil market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the pharmacy segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global almond oil market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Leading market players of the global almond oil market analyzed in the research include AOS Products Private Limited, Ashwin Fine Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Blue Diamond Growers, Inc., Caloy Quality Natural Oils, Eden Botanicals, Jiangxi Baicao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Xuesong Natural Medicinal Oil Co., Ltd., Liberty Vegetable Oil Company, Mountain Ocean, NOW Foods, and Proteco Oils.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key global almond oil market players. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

