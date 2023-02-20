IPTV Market is Expected to Generate $146.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Growing preference for video-on-demand and high-definition channels and increase in demand for alternative investment drive the global internet protocol television market. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global internet protocol television market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global IPTV market garnered $59.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $146.2 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage Details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $59.7 billion Market Size in 2031 $146.2 billion CAGR 9.5% No. of Pages in Report 390 Segments covered component, application type, industry vertical, and region Drivers Growing preference for video-on-demand and high-definition channels



Increase in demand for alternative investment



Increase in use of digital transformation technology and growing popularity of mobile devices Opportunities Rise in adoption of 5G technology Restraints Stringent regulatory norms



Lack of awareness



High infrastructure cost

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global internet protocol television market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to adoption of ‘work-from-home’ practices.

The rising trend of internet usage in households had resulted in the higher internet consumption. The need to subscribe for better internet packages with faster speeds and provision offered by service providers to adhere to add-on facilities such as IPTV services at minimal prices had further offered an impetus to the industry growth during the pandemic.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global internet protocol television market based on component, application type, industry vertical, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on component, the hardware segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global internet protocol television market. However, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2031, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period.

Based on application, the non-linear TV segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global internet protocol television market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the linear TV segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on industry vertical, the media and entertainment segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global internet protocol television market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the IT & Telecom segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global internet protocol television market share. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031.

Leading market players of the global internet protocol television market analyzed in the research include Akamai Technologies, AT&T Inc., Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., Broadcom Inc., TRIPLEPLAY SERVICES LTD., Deutsche Telekom AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Airtel India.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global internet protocol television market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

